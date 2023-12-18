Fans vote for Team KZN as the best on ‘Clash of the Choirs SA’ finale

Vusi Nova’s team made it to the final despite being eliminated earlier in the season.

The results of any competition will never satisfy everyone. The Clash of the Choirs SA season 4 finale took place on Sunday, where KZN’s Team Ntencane were crowned champions and there’s consensus that they were deserved winners.

Coming into the finale with a hat-trick of wins, Team KZN wrapped their good form by clinching the grand prize as the top choir of the season and R1-million prize. Team KZN is led by Maskandi artist Ntencane on the TV show.

Their victory is made more special because, unlike in the early stages of the competition, the ultimate Clash of the Choirs winner was decided by votes from viewers.

So impressive they were that someone on social media said they could take long-standing Gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration out of business.

Bruh Team KZN can take Joyous Celebration out of business. 🔥#ClashOfTheChoirs pic.twitter.com/yRitjLvZ5o — JUST A ROBOT 🇿🇦🇵🇸🇨🇩 (@veekayR_) December 10, 2023

Team Ntencane had a season that saw them breathe new creativity and life into various genres, from hip-hop, mbaqanga and gospel, to R&B, pop and kwaito.

For their final performance, they paid tribute to the Zulu kingdom, later closing with an uplifting gospel medley.

M-Net’s Director of Local Entertainment Channels Shirley Adonisi congratulated the collective.

“We would like to congratulate Team Ntencane and KwaZulu-Natal on this win. They – along with every choir and choirmaster who took part in this season – reminded us of the impressive creativity our artists possess,” said Adonisi.

Exciting season

“It’s been an exciting season of Clash of the Choirs, one that allowed us to show the depth and breadth of raw, true talent we have throughout the country, ready to shine onstage given the opportunity. We hope some new musical careers are able to bloom going forward.”

In one of their memorable performances, Team KZN did a cover of AKA’s songs. “We decided to do a medley of his songs so that people can see that KZN loves AKA and appreciates his work,” said team leader Ntencane.

“I enjoyed it… Ntencane, you rapped so beautifully, it’s like you were performing at Moses Mabhida Stadium,” said former The Soil singer Buhlebendalo Mda.

Gospel artists Dr Tumi concurred: “I love how you have a very different creative mind in how you arrange your songs.”

Runners-up. Picture: Supplied

Vusi Nova’s team had had an incredible run in the competition, despite missing out on the final prize. They had been eliminated earlier in the season, only to later make a dramatic comeback, making it all the way to the finale.

Another memorable moment of the TV show was when Lady Du’s team, Team Eastern Cape, performed Sfiso Ncwane’s Kulungile Baba. It was described as “just magical” by Buhlebendalo, while Zwai Bala told the choir that their performance was moving.

