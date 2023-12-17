PICS: Inside twins Blue and Brown Mbombo’s classy birthday soirée

Blue Mbombo always puts her best fashion foot forward when she leaves the house.

Azul Thandi Mbombo, popularly known as Blue, looked stunning as usual when she celebrated her 34th birthday on Friday, 15 December.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star and her twin sister, South African model and social media influencer Brown Mbombo, real name Acastanho, didn’t spare any expenses when they threw a classy garden party for their birthday.

The pastel-themed event was put together by Wedding Planning Service, Wellseated.

The event planning company has organised many high-profile events, including the 30th birthday celebration of award-winning producer and voice over artist, Nina Masuku.

Although the business is called a wedding planning service, they cater for all events such as baby showers, kids’ birthday parties, brand events and baptisms.

Twins’ secret lilac garden soirée

Blue, who is an award-winning model, always puts her best fashion foot forward when she leaves the house, and her birthday celebration was no different.

The twins were dressed in lilac gowns by Grandeur couture brand, Scalo, who has also dressed other celebrities including South African TV personality and rapper, Boity Thulo and Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert.

They looked stunning in tight beaded corsets with lilac skirts, their long hair styled in soft wavy curls.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Blue shared some snaps of her and Brown at their birthday party smouldering at the camera.

“Today, kakapa we were born. Happy birthday to us,” the fashion model captioned her post.

In another post, Blue kept the spotlight on herself, sharing multiple frames of her striking different poses for the camera.

“Ageing gracefully,” is all she captioned her post with.

Brown Mbombo takes her moment in the spotlight

Brown didn’t feel overshadowed by her famous sister at all, also sharing photos of herself shining in front of the camera.

“Embracing the new with open arms,” she captioned her carousel post.

The sisters received hundreds of birthday well-wishes and compliments about their beautiful outfits from fans and friends – including South African chef and media personality, Lorna Maseko, South African actress, Enhle Mbali as well as stylist and wardrobe designer, Tshepi Vundla.

