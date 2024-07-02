‘Skeem Saam’ actress Inno Sadiki’s home destroyed in devastating fire − [Video]

The TV star and her family have lost all their belongings.

The home of actress and podcaster Inno Sadiki has burned down.

According to her twin sister, Millicent Mashile, Sadiki and her family lost all their belongings.

Mashile, who posted videos of the aftermath online, pleaded with family and friends to assist by donating to help the family.

Inno Sadiki’s family did not get hurt

Mashile said that her sister, husband, and their children were not hurt.

“There was a fourth man in the house. We thank God for life. Our kids are fine, my sister and her husband are fine by His grace. Kulingile Baba, even in the storm.

“Let’s help the Sadiki family in any way possible! Also, let’s continue to pray for them,” Mashile wrote on Instagram.

‘Please keep praying for us’

Sadiki also took to Instagram following the accident. She posted a video that she recorded before her home burned down.

“Last night at around 19.00, I recorded this message not knowing that my family was about to experience a literal fire. Everything about this message was a preparation. God speaks! I just didn’t know it would be for us. Here we are in July declaring,” she wrote.

Sadiki also thanked her supporters, family, and friends for their assistance, support and kindness.

She added: “We are literally starting from zero. The response has been overwhelming. We appreciate and love you. We managed to get pyjamas and toiletries for the kids, thanks to our friends. Please keep praying for us. One day at a time.”

