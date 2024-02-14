‘Skipping SA is wild’ – Tyla dragged for excluding African countries from her world tour

The singer will be touring in the UK and European countries.

Tyla sparked rage on social media after releasing her 2024 world tour dates.

The Grammy award-winning singer will be touring in North America, the UK, and Europe.

Fans are angry that she excluded African countries from her tour.

“Darling, tell your boss, producer, manager, whatever they are called, that they shouldn’t forget about where you come from, and they shouldn’t forget about AFRICA… It’s not only people from other continents that are interested in you… like what y’all doing? I really don’t know what people think of Africa,” a fan commented on Instagram.

Another one said: “I understand there are tour legs, but she couldn’t even start with Africa? They always forget the real ones.”

However, some fans are hopeful that Tyla will announce more dates and include African tours.

“Y’all so dramatic; tours have legs, so maybe the next one will hit your country. Chill,” a fan commented.

Tyla’s Instagram screenshot

Tyla to release a new album

The Water hitmaker is working on her debut album titled Tyla.

The album will be released next month on 22 March by Fax and Epic Records.

The album’s lead singles, Truth or Dare, Water, and On and On are already popular among her fans.

Announcing the album on Instagram a few weeks ago, Tyla wrote: “Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global, and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture.

“I’ve been working on my sound for two years now, and I’m so ready for the world to hear it. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African pop star. Go wild, Tygers.”

