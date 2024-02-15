Eurovision rejects Israel ban over Gaza

Israel can compete in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, organisers said Thursday, despite calls for it to be excluded over...

Eden Golan, who grew up in Russia, will represent Israel at the contest. Photo: X

Israel can compete in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, organisers said Thursday, despite calls for it to be excluded over the Gaza war like Russia was after invading Ukraine.

Petitions have been circulating calling for Israel to be kicked out of the world’s biggest live music event, which is being held in Malmo, Sweden, in May.

ALSO READ: Israeli delegation departs Cairo after truce talks: media

The European Broadcasting Union said it had conducted a review and decided Israel could participate in the kitsch annual pop extravaganza.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments,” EBU director general Noel Curran said in a statement.

“Our governing bodies … did review the participants list for the 2024 contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate, as it has for the past 50 years.”

Israel is to take part in the second semi-final on May 9, from which 10 of the 16 contenders will progress to the grand final on May 11.

Eden Golan, 20, who grew up in Russia, will represent Israel after winning a domestic contest. Her song has yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: ‘Skipping SA is wild’ – Tyla dragged for excluding African countries from her world tour

Israel has qualified for every grand final since 2015.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

After the attack, Israel launched a relentless military offensive that has killed at least 28,663 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

Founded in 1950, the Geneva-based EBU is the world’s biggest public service media alliance. It has 112 member organisations in 56 countries.

© Agence France-Presse