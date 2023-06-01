Slikour gives creatives financial structure with the launch of The United States Of Creatives

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Rap artist, entrepreneur and now the title of innovator can also be added to Siya ‘Slikour’ Metane’s name as he has now launched platforms that will help creatives monetise their innovative works.

“I look at the industry and it’s just so broken. We need to develop our own systems, because the systems that are there aren’t built by us… from the electricity to fast food industry, these are systems that have been built for us,” Metane says, speaking to The Citizen.

Tailoring for creatives

Labelled The United States Of Creatives, Metane launched two platforms Sol Distro and Sol Wallet. The latter is a financial platform that allows users to have a Sol master card and a Sol balance which users pay other sol users or merchants via mobile payments.

While Sol Distro is a music distribution business which will also become a music investment business led by artists. The investment arm of Sol Distro will help artists invest in stocks, bonds, debt loans and buying equity through the income generated from their music streames.

These innovations will bring change in media entertainment, music distribution and content marketing procurement which will bring-in the much needed element of financial education in the art space.

“This will become the financial nucleus for creative SMEs, consumers and businesses that support creatives.”

Finding opportunity

Some music streaming platforms have been criticised for not being favourable to the artist when it comes to sharing profits, but Metane sees the aforementioned platforms as innovators despite the disruption that came with their innovations.

“I can’t be bothered by it [the stronghold of big streaming platforms]. Instead of complaining, we should look at the bright side,” echoing what he said about building their own systems.

Metane says having things in the digital space prolongs the benefits for the artist unlike how things were done before, when music came in a physical form.

“It’s about commodity positioning. It’s about volume; it’s about how many times is the song being played. Streaming platforms are a trading desk.”

“In three to five years, I see it being multiplied and all over the continent [Africa]. It’s gonna be the most important commodity on the continent. It will be the social media of lifestyle and events.”

Metane’s Sol Wallet will also work with event organisers who will be able to sell event tickets and everything on that platform.

There are a couple of banks Metane has been talking to about partnering with in The United States Of Creatives.

“I can’t confirm the banks at this point, but there’s one bank who our conversation with is far ahead,” says Metane.

The innovator

Metane, who launched his autobiography Slikour The Life Story of A Hip Hop Pioneer a few weeks ago, says becoming the innovator he is now wasn’t the plan.

“I didn’t even think I was gonna write a book,” he says chuckling.

“I think it’s doing a lot of work on yourself and the vacuum you feel within yourself… and the desire of creating solutions to problems,” says one of the founding members of legendary Hip Hop group Skwatta Kamp.

“I have a great team and great advisors. Guys sometimes come up to me and tell me that they do this and that… and they do actually come through and help me out. The universe brings them to me; I don’t know anything about tech and marketing. I’m just a face, who has leaders around me who believe in my ideas,” says Metane.

