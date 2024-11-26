Taking advantage of Black Friday specials in the art, literature and entertainment world [VIDEO]

Entertainment outlets have created specials for those who want to get in on the Black Friday hysteria, in the art space.

There are Black Friday specials in the art and entertainment world that art lovers can take advantage of. Picture: Black Friday Neon Lights/Getty images

If music stores such as Musica were still around, those outlets would be teeming with music lovers trying this Black Friday to get a special on some of their favourite albums.

Such places have closed down for business as more people choose to stream from various online music platforms.

But because the bohemian crowd appreciates the cheaper option, some entertainment outlets have made sure to create specials for those who want to get in on the Black Friday hysteria, in the art space.

ALSO READ: Gregory Maqoma celebrates Vuyani Dance Theatre’s 25 years by taking dance to the people

Bohemian Black Friday

The feted Market Theatre in Johannesburg’s Newtown is giving theatre lovers a chance to watch recent shows they might have missed or not been able to afford, by slashing 50% off all productions showing at the iconic theatre.

The Market Theatre Black Friday special kicks off on Thursday midnight ending on Saturday. But people will be able to purchase tickets for shows that take place beyond the Saturday deadline, as long as they are bought within the Black Friday window.

The South African State Theatre is only giving their patrons a discount on one show, the Adoration Concert happening on 14 December.

The show will see acclaimed gospel artists share the stage with emerging musos.

ALSO READ: How Kaza Kamba Pan African Theatre Festival paid homage to Robert Sobukwe’s often minimised life

Book sale

Publishing house Jacana Media had its Black Friday sale a few days earlier before the actual Black Friday on 29 November. It gave bookworms a 50% discount on all books under the independent publisher.

ALSO READ: Ster-Kinekor announces ‘Throwback Cinema’ featuring classic films from 1994 [VIDEO]

Time at the cinema

Cinema outlet Ster-Kinekor is offering movie lovers a R99 ticket and combo special for all movies at all sites – for one day only.

“We know consumers are bombarded with Black Friday specials throughout November. Our deal gives them the opportunity to relax and unwind on 29 November, by coming to watch one of the many great titles that will be screening in our cinemas on Friday,” averred Ster-Kinekor’s Chief Marketing Officer Lynne Wylie.

“Customers will still be spoilt for choice with the line-up of films, offering something to suit everyone.”

As a way of getting bums of cinema seats, Ster-Kinekor has been running a Throwback Cinema campaign which allows movie-goers to watch classic films on the big screen.

The most recent one was the screening of three of the highest-grossing films of 1994, which were all released 30 years ago, in October of that year.

The films that were screened are The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, Pulp Fiction and Carrie.

But for Black Friday, movie heads will watch Disney’s new animated sequel, Moana 2.

“In addition to these three new titles making their way onto the big screen on Black Friday, there are of course many other top films currently on circuit that can all be enjoyed at the special price of R99, but only on Friday,” said Wylie.

These include Gladiator II, Wicked: Part 1, the hilarious Christmas special Red One with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, and Arthur’s Whisky.

Bookings for the Black Friday R99 special for all the great movies screening on Friday, 29 November, can be made through the SK website, the SK App or at the self-service kiosks at cinemas.

NOW READ: Not wasting a good outfit: Mia le Roux to wear gowns meant for Miss Universe at Cape Town Fashion Week