Tweeps drag Somizi for saying women can control men’s behaviour towards them

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo is used to being in the spotlight, and mostly enjoys being the centre of attention.

However, on Wednesday, the Idols SA judge slowly started climbing the Twitter trends ladder, earning himself the No 1 trending spot on Twitter in South Africa on Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, the flamboyant personality is trending for all the wrong reasons and Tweeps have been dragging him in the streets of social media for stating his opinion that women can control men’s behaviour towards them.

Why is Somizi trending on Twitter?

The drama started while Somizi and Khutso Theledi were discussing relationships on Metro FM’s midmorning show.

According to a report by IOL, Theledi shared a sound bite of the interview shortly afterwards the show in which Somgaga said that women have the control to change how they want to be treated by men.

“We might not be able to change how men treat women but women have the control to change how they wanna be treated and the buck stops there. So if you as a mother were not able to do that, please at least teach your daughter,” he said.

“You know those steps that they talk about Khutso, sometimes we think no we think that they’re holier than thou and they’ve got a high morale ground, but those steps they’re bigger than what we think they are.”

Somizi also advised parents to teach their children to use protection when they are having sex. He said that while he has failed in this regard, he can still teach his daughter not to skip those steps in order for her not to call ‘Ask a Man’.

“If you stick to those steps, your life becomes less complicated,” he said.

While the Tweet with the soundbite has since been deleted, Tweeps are still fuming at the media personality’s words and have been dragging him in the streets of social media.

Twitter reacts to Somizi’s advice to women

Khutso responds to backlash

On Thursday morning, the host of Metro FM’s mid-morning show responded to the hate Somizi has been getting for his opinions.

The radio personality tweeted that the highlights shared from her shows are meant to spark debate, not to downplay any serious issues South Africans are going through.

She added that she believes guiding young girls to take control of their destiny is as important as teaching young boys to respects women and girls.

The highlights posted from my radio show are meant to spark debate, not to downplay any serious issues that South Africans are going through.



As a media personality I will always endeavour to give a voice to those who are struggling and downtrodden while also empowering and…— Khutso Theledi (@KhutsoTheledi) July 13, 2023

