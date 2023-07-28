Somizi reportedly kicked to the curb to make space for Pholoso’s baby-mama

By Lineo Lesemane

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has reacted to claims that his alleged fiancé, Pholoso Mohlala, has dumped him.

According to a popular Twitter blog, @Am_Blujay, Pholoso allegedly dumped Somizi to rekindle his romance with his baby mama.

Somizi’s fiancé, Pholoso Mohlala, allegedly dumped him to rekindle his romance with his baby mama pic.twitter.com/PjeHyijCU5— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) July 27, 2023

Taking to his Instagram page, Somizi asked his 5 million followers to respond to the allegations after a publication asked him for his side of the story.

“Hey fam pls answer this nonsense for me. And tag them,” he wrote, captioning a screenshot of a private message sent to him.

According to Sunday World, a friend close to the couple revealed that Pholoso dumped Somizi, “like a hot potato” after the birth of his child.

“You can also check his Instagram page. He is hardly ever with Somizi these days. Even Somizi went dead quiet about that relationship after all the showing off they did simply because he left him to go and be with his baby-mama,” a source added, as quoted by the publication.

‘My heart is sore, I am hurt’ – Somizi

In July last year, Somizi posted a video on Instagram after City Press reported that he was allegedly set to walk down the aisle with Pholoso and has paid R1.5 million lobola for him.

Somizi said Pholoso has a wife who was pregnant at the time, and that they (Somizi and Pholoso) were just friends.

“My only issue is that bang’xabanisa nabantu bami engijola nabo. [The reports are causing a rift between me and my partners]. I have two boyfriends, one has money, and the other doesn’t have money, but I have to explain to these two people what’s going on.

“And I was still going to choose between the two of them, which the obvious case is that I am going to choose the one with money, but I have to be decent and tell him first that I was going to leave him. Now he’s left me first because of the City Press story. City Press ruined my plan,” he said.

