PICS: Kefilwe Mabote living it up in Maldives

Lethabo Malatsi

South Africa’s leading fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote has not only been flaunting her new body, but the luxury social media influencer has the internet on chokehold with her Maldives getaway pictures.

Recently Kefilwe Mabote broke the internet with her new “contoured body”. Taking to her personal Instagram account, the luxury influencer gave fans a glimpse of her getaway and how she has been spending her time in the “tropical paradise”, which has been consisting of serving skin and looks.

With each picture reaching over 20 000 likes and fans gushing over her in the comments.

Mabote is also vacationing with Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks.

Kefilwe’s getaway pictures

Kefilwe in Maldives Picture: Instagram

In her latest post, Kefilwe is seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit set -a white bikini bottom and nude crop top- overlooking the islands’ palm trees and ocean, including a video showing her enjoying her blissful morning in a pool alongside the in-trend “floating breakfast”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kefilwe Mabote flaunts her new ‘contoured body’

‘Stepping on our necks’

Picture: Instagram comments screengrab

The author is clearly stepping on people’s necks and is not apologetic about it. Industry peers and smitten fans went into a frenzy over Kefilwe’s content game.

“You mean you really stepping on our necks neh??? We are not insured hunnnayyyy,” South African model and reality television personality Babalwa “Barbz” Mneno said.

Picture: Instagram comments screengrab

“O yasi nyisa ke sisi!” content creator Lasizwe wrote. Translated to “You’re killing us”.

“I am dying with the heat on your time line,” wrote South African actress Shashi Naidoo.

‘Contoured body’

Mabote, on Monday, shook the internet with a video flaunting her newly done-up body in a two-piece white set. She shared the video as a reel on her social media platform, which received a huge reception, with people noticing changes in her body.

NOW READ: South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her ‘stocko’ unwind in style

*Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele