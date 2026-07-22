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Springboks name 43-man group for Greatest Rivalry build-up and Argentina Test

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Compiled by Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

4 minute read

22 July 2026

11:04 am

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The Springboks will only name a final squad for the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks next month.

Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and star flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are set to make their first Bok Test appearances of the season against Argentina in Buenos Aires early next month. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has adopted a strategic approach for the next leg of the international season by naming a group of 43 players who will gather in Johannesburg on Sunday to begin their preparations for the Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires and the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series against New Zealand.

A total of 10 seasoned Springboks will make a welcome return from injuries which have sidelined them for a variety of periods, namely Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager (both locks), Franco Mostert (utility forward), Siya Kolisi (loose forward), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Handre Pollard (both flyhalves), Ethan Hooker, Canan Moodie (both utility backs), Andre Esterhuizen (flanker and centre) and Morne van den Berg (scrumhalf).

Five players have been released from the Bok squad that did business in the Nations Championship, rejoining their franchises, and they will likely feature for their domestic sides in midweek games against the All Blacks.

The players released are Ntuthuko Mchunu (prop), Evan Roos (No 8), Andre-Hugo Venter (hooker), Embrose Papier (scrumhalf), and Jaco Williams (wing), while Ruben van Heerden (lock), who made his Test debut against Wales last Saturday, is the only player who was omitted from the two groups after making the move from the Stormers to Montpellier, as he finds his feet with his new French club. He will, however, remain on standby for the national team.

Group management

“We put a lot of thought into how we will manage the entire group of players to give everyone a chance to stake a claim for places in the squad for the RGR series, and we decided that splitting the squad into two groups will be best for the Springbok team and the players to play their way into the squad,” explained Erasmus.

“Some players are returning from injury and need some valuable game time, so depending on how they progress from their injuries during next week’s training camp, we will decide who we will take to Argentina, while the other guys in the 43-man squad will remain behind in Johannesburg with a group of coaches and management to begin preparing for the Tests against New Zealand.

“The players released to their franchises, meanwhile, will also have an opportunity to face the All Blacks in their respective midweek games if they are selected, which will be invaluable for them once we decide on the final squad for RGR, so we see this as a win-win situation for the team and players.”

Springbok squad

Props: Thomas du Toit, Wilco Louw, Ox Nche, Zachary Porthen, Carlu Sadie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Boan Venter

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje

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Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Jasper Wiese

Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Franco Mostert, Vincent Tshituka, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese

Scrumhalves: Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Vusi Moyo, Handre Pollard

Centres: Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside and utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Quan Horn, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse

Players released to play for their franchises in RGR

Forwards: Ntuthuko Mchunu, Evan Roos, Andre-Hugo Venter

Backs: Jaco Williams, Embrose Papier

Standby: Ruben van Heerden

Read more on these topics

argentina rugby team New Zealand national rugby union team (ALL Blacks) Rassie Erasmus Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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