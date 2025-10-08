Springboks’ Manie Libbok and his wife celebrate first wedding anniversary

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in October last year.

Springbok fly-half Manie Libbok and his wife, Verna, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple marked the special occasion with social media posts, including a picture of them in the “City of Love,” Paris, standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“365 days of #LibbokKiss | 05.10.2024,” Verna wrote, captioning the snaps.

The couple got engaged in July 2023 at Klein Roosboom Boutique Winery in Cape Town.

They tied the knot on 5 October 2024 at Seeplaas in Groot Brakrivier near Mossel Bay, surrounded by close friends and family.

Ahead of their wedding, Verna told YOU magazine that she had always admired Manie’s character.

“I first got to know him as a friend, and I always said he’d be a good man one day. I can’t wait to spend my life with him,” she said.

High school sweethearts

The two met in Grade 11 at Hoërskool Outeniqua in George and officially started dating in 2016.

In an interview with Insider SA on S3, Manie said he was drawn to Verna from the start.

“She caught my eye from the word go, to be honest. I just wanted to be close to her,” he said.

In the same interview, Verna also opened up about the early stages of their relationship, saying Manie was a bit shy when they first met.

“He was very shy and quiet, and I’m very bubbly, so I was the first one talking to him,” she said.

