SABC vows to build ‘world-class public service media organisation’ as it celebrates 90 years

The public broadcaster marked its 90th anniversary on 1 August.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) celebrated its 90th anniversary on Saturday, 1 August.

The public broadcaster was established in 1936 and has since expanded to six television channels, 19 radio stations, digital platforms and the streaming service SABC Plus.

The SABC said the milestone reflects its role in broadcasting local content and promoting South Africa’s 12 official languages, cultures and stories.

According to SABC group chief executive officer (CEO) Nomsa Chabeli, the anniversary marks an opportunity to reflect on the broadcaster’s history.

“The SABC’s 90th anniversary is far more than a celebration of longevity.

“It is a moment to reflect on the extraordinary journey of an institution that has evolved alongside South Africa itself,” she said.

Chabeli added that the broadcaster has documented key moments in the country’s history over the past nine decades.

“For ninety years, the SABC has documented the nation’s defining moments, recording periods of hardship and hope, division and reconciliation, and preserving an unparalleled audiovisual record of our country’s history for future generations.”

Looking ahead

Chabeli emphasised that the SABC remains committed to its role as the county’s public broadcaster.

“The SABC today has a constitutional responsibility to inform, educate and entertain all South Africans, while reflecting the diversity of our people, languages and cultures.”

She added that the broadcaster aims to build a financially sustainable and digitally focused public service media organisation.

“As we celebrate ninety years of broadcasting, we also look ahead with confidence.

“Our ambition is to build a world-class public service media organisation that combines ninety years of public legacy with the innovation required to serve the next generation of South Africans, one that is financially sustainable, digitally led, guided by editorial integrity and indispensable to our democracy.”