Tamar Braxton found in pool of blood with face injuries

The international singer says she fractured her nose, lost some teeth and mobility.

American singer and reality star Tamar Braxton has opened up about a terrifying accident that left her with face injuries and fighting for her life.

The Love and War hitmaker revealed on Instagram Stories that her friend had found her lying in a pool of blood on Sunday.

“I almost died. I was found in a pool of blood by my friend, with a face injury. As the days go by, the worse it gets. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.”

The 48-year-old said the accident had left her physically weak and emotionally shaken.

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and, honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore – I’m so weak,” she said.

“The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins… pray for me, for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

Well-wishes messages pour in for Tamar Braxton

Fans and celebrities have since flooded social media with prayers and messages of support for the star.

Here are a few reactions from X/Twitter:

Sending love and prayers to Tamar Braxton as she recovers after revealing she ‘almost died’ from a recent health scare. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a16Od0WLFQ — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) August 19, 2025

Woah!!

Prayers of for Tamar Braxton

This is scary💔 pic.twitter.com/m7wBzcmFYf — Patrice Davis Megan's My Queen!💙💙 (@IMJUSTMEPATRICE) August 20, 2025

Braxton rose to fame as part of the group The Braxtons before launching a successful solo career.

She later became a household name through reality television, appearing on Braxton Family Values alongside her sisters.

