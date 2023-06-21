WATCH: DJ Black Coffee shows support for Pharrell at LV 2024 showcase in Paris

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Pharrell Williams presented his Louis Vuitton spring 2024 menswear collection on Tuesday night, and the world’s most renowned artists and designers came out to support the musician in Paris, including Mzansi’s Black Coffee.

Pharrell was appointed by the luxury brand earlier this year as their artistic director and his first task was releasing the menswear collection.

“It’s menswear, but I design for humans,” Pharrell explained to Vogue. “So there is something for everybody.”

Support for Pharrell Williams

DJ and producer Black Coffee was one of those in attendance, with a front row view of the anticipated fashion show.

Coffee shared a video which saw a choir perform Pharrell’s Joy as the models paraded the apparel.

In another video shared by Coffee, rapper Jay-Z performs Ni**as In Paris to a wild audience. In his Instagram stories shared seemingly before the show, Coffee shows a gold envelope which looks like the official invitation, with the Louis Vuitton logo and followed by the letters ‘overs’ that represented the theme of the fashion show, Lovers.

The golden envelop posted by Black Coffee ahead of the fashion show. Picture/ Black Coffee/ Instagram.

According to Vogue, Pharrell began developing the theme this Valentine’s Day: the same day Louis Vuitton formally announced his appointment as the first multi-season successor to the late Virgil Abloh.

Stars come out to play

Power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé were adorned in LV outfits. Basketball superstar LeBron James attended with his wife, Savannah. Rihanna and Asap Rocky were also in attendance, rocking denim outfits with LV prints.

Power couple: Rapper Jay-Z with his wife Beyoncé ahead of Pharrell’s Loui Vuitton show. Picture/ Fashion Bomb Daily/Instagram

Modelling icon Naomi Campbell also came out to support Pharrell, including actors Zendaya and Jared Leto.

Kelly Rowland, Willow and Jaden Smith also attended including rock legend Lenny Kravitz.

Music artist Tyler The Creator, who on Sunday wished Pharrell a Happy Father’s Day for being an influential part of his life, attended the show.

The award winning Tyler was also in attendance the night before the main event, at auction house Joopiter.

Pharrell hosted the auction through his Just Phriends auction platform together with Sarah Andelman, which drew big names in the world of art, fashion and design.

The main event in Paris ended with Pharrell showing gratitude to everyone who came out and there was a touching moment when he called his family to share the moment with him.