Foetus found in Durban rubbish bin

A horrific discovery was made in Durban as people digging through a rubbish bin found a foetus, prompting a police investigation.

ALS Paramedics responded to a find in Durban, where a fetus was discovered in a rubbish bin. Picture: Facebook/ALS Paramedics Medical Services

Monday morning started horrifically for people who were digging through a rubbish bin in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, only to find a foetus dumped inside.

ALS Paramedics said it was called by local security companies about a foetus found in a rubbish bin on JB Marks Road before King Dinuzulu Road just after 09:20am.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do, and the foetus was declared deceased,” ALS Paramedics said.

More than 250 children abandoned

The privately owned ambulance service said that it is alleged that people digging through the bin made the horrible discovery and alerted authorities.

The police arrived on the scene and will continue their investigation.

According to the Department of Social Development, more than 250 children were left abandoned last year, with the majority of the cases reported in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, and the Western Cape.

92 cases of child abandonment were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, 69 cases were reported in the Free State, and 37 cases were reported in the Western Cape.

Teen mom abandons child at hospital

Meanwhile, in the Free State, the police are asking for assistance in finding a 16-year-old mother who allegedly abandoned her child at a hospital in Bloemfontein.

The baby was found abandoned in one of the empty wards at a hospital in Mangaung.

#sapsFS Police are searching for a 16-year-old mother who abandoned her newborn baby boy at a hospital in Mangaung on 30 October 2024. A case of child neglect was opened for further investigation. Anyone with info to contact Sgt Ranthako on 0764567717. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp ML… pic.twitter.com/r3WtdKAtGg — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 18, 2024

“On Tuesday, 30 October 2024, at about 2.10pm, a social worker arrived at a hospital, and while walking through the neonatal ward, she found an abandoned newborn baby boy in one of the empty wards,” Free State police Spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said.

“It was discovered that the child belongs to a 16-year-old mother who gave birth and was discharged on the same day.”

Kareli added that the police were called to the scene and a case of child neglect was opened for further investigation.

Police can’t confirm parent’s addresses

The case was handed over to Sergeant Nthabiseng Ranthako of the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit, who attempted to confirm the addresses of the parents but with no luck.

“Anyone who might assist the police in the investigation is requested to contact Sergeant Ranthako on 0764567717. Members of the public are encouraged to report any criminal activities through the MySAPS app or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” Kareli said.

