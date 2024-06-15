[WATCH] SA gets SpongeBob SquarePants in isiZulu and Afrikaans

SpongeBob SquarePants first aired in 1999 and the show has grown an ardent following throughout the world

The kid’s show will be available in Afrikaans and isiZulu from Monday, June 17 2024. Picture: Nickelodeon Africa/Instagram

SpongeBob SquarePants will soon be available in more South African languages. As of Monday, 17 June, the kid’s show will be available in Afrikaans and isiZulu.

This is part of SpongeBob SquarePants‘ 25th anniversary and the Nick In Your Language initiative aimed at promoting local languages.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer SpongeBob SquarePants fans the opportunity to celebrate his 25th anniversary in local languages,” said Vice President of Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Studios & Creative Services (Africa) Dillon Khan in a statement.

SpongeBob SquarePants is based on the life of the yellow sponge character, SpongeBob, who enjoys being a cook at Krusty Krab restaurant and lives in the Pacific Ocean in Bikini Bottom.

The TV show first aired on 1 May 1999 and it has grown an ardent following of both kids and adult throughout the world.

First Nickelodeon show into Afrikaans

“It’s the first time we have dubbed a Nickelodeon show into Afrikaans. The ‘Nick in Your Language’ project is a celebration of cultural diversity, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity in children’s entertainment,” said Khan.

ALSO READ: Cartoon of the day

Earlier this year Nickelodeon launched PAW Patrol in isiZulu. Nickelodeon plans to dub more popular shows into local languages, allowing young viewers to enjoy their favourite programs in their preferred languages.

Selecting your preferred language is easy; simply press options on your DStv remote, scroll down to language and select your preferred language.

Language

According to the United Nations (2018), conservative estimates suggest that by the year 2100 more than half of the world’s languages will be extinct.

Less conservative estimates suggest that by the end of this century, more than 90% of all languages will be forever lost.

Indigenous languages make up the majority of the languages that are under threat and it is believed that one indigenous language dies every two weeks.

These sobering numbers highlight the importance of promoting and preserving our local languages and ensuring that our kids are learning to speak local languages and keep them alive.

Nickelodeon said it remains dedicated to creating content that resonates with its diverse audience, fostering a sense of belonging and unity among children across South Africa.

SpongeBob SquarePants in isiZulu and Afrikaans will premiere on the NickToons, DStv channel 308, Mon-Friday starting 17 June at 08:00 CAT and repeating at 15:00 CAT.

NOW READ: SA author defends his Palestinian-themed colouring book amidst criticism