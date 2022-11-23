Trevor Noah’s real reason behind his exit from ‘The Daily Show’

Citizen Reporter

After a successful seven-year run tackling serious issues, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is ready for his next chapter as his final appearance on the show, 8 December, draws closer.

Speaking to tabloid The Hollywood Reporter in his first interview since dropping the bombshell of his exist from The Daily Show, Trevor opens up about why he decided to keep the news a secret from his crew.

The crew, including his representatives who only found out while en route to Toronto, where he’d be filming a Netflix special, I Wish You Would, the following night, was taken aback by Noah’s exit announcement in September.

‘I believe that everything should end’

Trevor explained to the publication how he longs to have other experiences including travelling and touring more but “it’s hard to imagine the staff heard anything beyond ‘I’m out of here’ ”, he said.

“Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end.

“A lot of American business and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible,’ but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place. I want to leave before I’m burnt out, because there are many other things I’d like to do,” the stand-up comedian told the publication.

Knowing quite well the impact his decision would have on others, The Daily Show showrunner Jen Flanz cited Noah apologised ample times insisting “it’s a very South African response”.

“Trevor apologised to everybody, and then, since I was there for the transition from Craig to Jon [Stewart] and Jon to Trevor, I felt pretty confident saying, ‘We’re so lucky that we had Trevor for seven years, but this place is an institution.’ ” said Flanz.

Trevor Noah’s next chapter

His representatives, including Derek Van Pelt, one of his managers at Mainstay Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter that they have been preparing themselves for this day for some time, though when exactly it would come Noah had always kept close to the vest.

After dropping the bombshell, Trevor’s representatives have been busy working through his “next chapter”, which included reconfiguring his 2023 tour that kicks off in late January.

