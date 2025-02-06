Celebs And Viral

6 Feb 2025

Tributes continue to pour in for ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Joo-Sil

Joo-Sil passed away just a few months after she was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Squid Game

Actress Lee Joo-sil. Picture: X/Twitter

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Squid Game actress Lee Joo-sil. The South Korean veteran actress passed away on Sunday, 2 February, at the age of 80.

Joo-Sil collapsed at her home in Uijeongbu, South Korea, and went into cardiac arrest three months after being diagnosed with stomach cancer, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

She was reportedly a breast cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in her fifties

Her passing comes just a few weeks after the premiere of Squid Game season 2.

She played Park Mal-soon, mother to Wi Ha-joon’s detective and stepmother to Lee Byung-hun’s Front Man, in season 2 of the popular Netflix drama series.

Joo-Sil also previously starred in other films, including Train to Busan, It’s Beautiful Now, Beauty and Mr. Romantic, and The Uncanny Counter.

Tributes for Lee Joo-Sil

Fans from around the world have since taken to their social media platforms to share tributes for Joo-Sil. Here are a few reactions from X.

cancer death Squid Game

