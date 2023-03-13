Oscars red carpet: smooth elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

AFP

The Oscars gala is the pinnacle of Hollywood’s awards season, and thus the A-listers in attendance typically save their best looks for last. On Sunday, the stars did not disappoint.

As the guests filed into the Dolby Theatre, a few trends emerged: lots of understated white, silver and cream gowns; loose flowing hair; dresses with trains; and a few excellent pops of color.

Here are some key looks from the Oscars red carpet:

Muted elegance

For the first time in decades, Oscars organizers changed the red carpet to a champagne hue. And the stars responded by bringing an ethereal lightness to their frocks, many of them in white, cream or silver.

Michelle Yeoh, who won the best actress Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” wowed in a floating white sleeveless Dior gown, her long hair flowing in loose curls — a look seen all over the carpet — and topped with a bejeweled headband.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

“This was the perfect opportunity to show that moms are superheroes,” Yeoh told ABC of her film.

US actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won for best supporting actress for her work alongside Yeoh, rocked a sleek glittering long-sleeved off-white column gown from Dolce & Gabbana, perfectly setting off her cropped white hair.

Presenter Florence Pugh, who has been shutting down red carpets for months with quirk and swagger, pushed the sartorial envelope in a Valentino gown that was all voluminous creamy taffeta on top — and then slit extra high to reveal a black miniskirt.

British actress Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

And Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, the executive producer of Oscar-nominated documentary short “Stranger at the Gate,” wore a sequined silver hooded Ralph Lauren gown that was ruched at the waist.

Malala steps out in style for the 2023 #Oscars in #RalphLauren. See all your favorite stars on the red carpet here: https://t.co/MqX2UjYGUG pic.twitter.com/n76Zd9CKMa— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 12, 2023

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actress Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actress Jessica Chastain attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actress Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actress Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Candy-colored glam

Pink, purple, yellow — Curtis’ fellow nominees in the best supporting actress category brought a rainbow of hues to the Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett, whose turn as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earned her the first acting nomination for a performance in a Marvel film, slayed in an amethyst Moschino gown with a bow neckline, a train… and lots of diamonds.

US actress Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Hong Chau, who scored a nod for her work opposite Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” oozed sophistication in a cotton candy pink sleeveless Prada gown, with a Mandarin collar and an unusual fringed black train.

US actress and singer Stephanie Hsu attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu floated down the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in a strapless bubble gum pink Valentino number with a full ball skirt, her hair cascading down in soft waves.

And Irish actress Kerry Condon, who shared the big screen with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” donned a lemon yellow one-shoulder Versace gown — with another train, a definite Oscars trend.

US actress Melissa McCarthy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actress/singer Janelle Monae attends the 95th Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US-Australian actress Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US model/actress Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

US singer and actress Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

Let’s hear it for the boys

US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

For years, the men of Hollywood were a bit of an afterthought on red carpets — tuxedo, rinse, repeat. But no longer.

“Everything Everywhere” star Harry Shum Jr embraced his Asian heritage with a white dinner jacket with midnight piping and a coordinated belted sash. And for his “Glee” fans, he danced a bit on the Oscars red carpet.

US actor Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

And Oscar-nominated “Elvis” star Austin Butler wore a Saint Laurent tuxedo fit for a king — though definitely a bit more traditional than his other awards season looks.

US actor Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

US actor Michael B. Jordan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actor Jay Ellis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Stars in black

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Barbadian singer-songwriter, actress Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actress Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actress-singer Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actress Jennifer Connelly attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

US actress Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Indian actress and producer Deepika Padukone attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Zimbabwean-US actress Danai Gurira attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

US model Ashley Graham attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

