LIVE UPDATES: Ramaphosa delivers the 2024 State of the Nation Address (Sona)

Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address is taking place at the Cape Town City Hall. Stay up to date with these live updates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation (Sona) address in Cape Town, 10 February 2022. Picture: Nic BOTHMA / AFP

The 2024 State of the Nation Address (Sona) is being hosted at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

More than 400 people are expected to attend, with at least R6.5 million being budgeted for this year’s event.

The Sona marks the start of the parliamentary programme for the year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will give details about government’s programmes for the year ahead.

He is expected to reveal how the government plans to deal with load shedding, South Africa’s stagnant economy, crime and the country’s water challenges.

It was widely expected that the president would use Sona to announce the date of the 2024 elections. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, however, on Wednesday said Ramaphosa will “announce the election within 15 days“.

Former president Jacob Zuma has been invited as a guest, alongside South Africa’s other former leaders Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, Chief Justice Zondo and Deputy Chief Justice Maya are also among the guests that have been invited to the event.

Some have been told not to attend though.

EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu have been ordered not to be at Cape Town City Hall after Parliament sanctioned them for disrupting Ramaphosa’s address in 2023.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Marshall Dlamini, Vuyani Pambo and Sinawo Thambo are the other EFF members who were suspended.

The EFF approached the court to allow its leaders to attend this year’s Sona, but their bid failed on Thursday.