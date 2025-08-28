Watch: Former ‘Scandal!’ star Given Stuurman reacts to claims he is down and out

Given is well-known for his role as Kgosi in Scandal!

Actor Given Stuurman has brushed off reports suggesting he has fallen on hard times.

In a TikTok video, the former Scandal! star is seen on what appears to be a set.

He says as someone films him: “Don’t take a video of me. They said I am unemployed. You will blow my cover.”

The video was captioned: “Given is okay. You guys don’t respect people.”

‘His life has changed a lot’

Earlier this month, Drum reported that the actor was allegedly struggling since leaving Scandal!

Neighbours quoted in the publication claimed he was no longer the same person he once was, saying money troubles had taken their toll.

“He’s not the same person we knew when he was on Scandal! His life has changed a lot.

“When we speak to him, he also admits that his downfall was money and how he misused it. He now has piecemeal jobs, a far cry from when he had a glittering TV job,” one neighbour reportedly said.

Stuurman is well-known for his role as Kgosi in Scandal!, which he played for over a decade.

He also starred in Tshisa, Gauteng Maboneng, Shuga and the film Straight Outta Benoni. His international credits include a small role in the Clint Eastwood-directed film Invictus.

