‘This one hit home’ – Given Stuurman on Sello Motloung’s death

Given worked with the late Sello on the popular Postbank Lobola ad.

Actor Given Stuurman has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of legendary actor Sello Motloung, with whom he had worked on the popular Postbank Lobola ad.

Motloung passed away on Sunday afternoon at his home in Johannesburg after collapsing.

As tributes continue to pour in on social media, Stuurman joined scores of celebrities and fans in paying their respects to the veteran actor.

“This one hit home!! Rest in eternal peace Ntate Sello Motloung “Ntate Mofokeng” “Sejene Kokobela”.

“Your longevity in the industry is an inspiration and instruction to a young man like me. I’m eternally honoured to have shared one of my greatest pieces of work and multiple sets with you,” Stuurman wrote.

The representation from Motloung’s agency told The Citizen on Monday morning that he died around 5 pm.

“He collapsed on Sunday afternoon around 1pm and his wife rushed him to hospital. He died around 5pm in the afternoon, I think,” said Eloife Clasen from Artist Connection.

In a statement shared on social media, the agency asked for privacy on behalf of the family as they come to terms with the actor’s passing.

“We are devastated to inform you of the sudden passing of Ntate Sello Motloung on Sunday, September 15. His family is in shock, and we ask that you give them space at this time. For any inquiries, please contact Artist Connection. Sello will forever be remembered as one of our legends, and we will miss him tremendously,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: ‘Life is cruel’: Fans react to video of down and out actress Sindi Majola

Tributes pour in for Sello Motloung

Other Mzansi celebs and fans have since paid tribute to the legendary actor and here are a few reactions from social media.

This is proving to be a very difficult year. A year filled with pain and loss. I suppose we also have to remind ourselves of the gift and true celebration of life. Sello…my brother, my friend… I will miss you. I can’t believe I’m saying these words but RIP 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/4duZM9bRIp — KatlegoDanke (@KatlegoDanke) September 16, 2024

The EFF mourns the passing of veteran actor Sello Motloung, a towering figure in South African arts. From gripping performances on iconic South African shows like Generations, Isidingo, Rhythm City, and The Wife, to his international work on Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, Sello… pic.twitter.com/USE9uxrHYx — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 16, 2024

The sad part is that Mpho Sebeng and Sello Motloung played father and son on ‘Ring of Lies’ and now both of them passed away in the same year. 💔#RIPSelloMotloung pic.twitter.com/ufWkvcNOdo — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) September 16, 2024

#RIPSelloMotloung I grew up knowing him as Sergeant Kokobela. Rest easy King💔. We were entertained. pic.twitter.com/HcEspYW2kJ September 16, 2024

NOW READ: Anele Mdoda ‘beaming with pride’ after film impresses at Toronto International Film Festival