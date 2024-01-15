PICS: Lady Du flaunts her new ‘fully paid’ luxurious car

‘My tears and hard work paid off’

“It hits differently when you worked for it, saved for it, and fully paid for it,” wrote singer and businesswoman Lady Du, showing off her brand-new car.

The uZuma YiStar hitmaker recently bought herself a Range Rover.

She shared a beautiful picture of her new set of wheels, parked outside her Wawa Beauty Salon premises in KwaThema, East Rand.

ALSO READ: Properties, construction, and more: Inside Lady Du’s business empire

‘My tears and hard work paid off’ – Lady Du

Captioning the pictures, she thanked her supporters, adding that her hard work had paid off.

“My tears and hard work paid off. God is good. Our dreams are not the same. Our priorities are not the same. I want everyone around me to have the things I have, so I’ll never change my character to please people I don’t know.

“2024 is the year of gratitude and helping those around me. Thank you to everyone who supports me. I love and appreciate you.”

Many fans and celebrities, including Tha Semelane and Zanele Potelwa, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her.

A few days ago, Lady Du took her Wawa Beauty Salon staff members to Durban for a vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the singer said she wanted to thank her team for their hard work and dedication.

She added: “I cried the whole trip, but I’m blessed to have such a strong team. I have a new family, and I thank every person who supports our salon. You are not only changing my life but the lives of the people who work there.

“This year, I am showing up for people who showed up for me. To be able to take my whole staff for a holiday, our salon is only three months old! Imagine the things we’d be doing in a year. To company owners, know what your people go through to help you achieve your dream.”

NOW READ: WATCH: How Lungile Thabethe’s weight went from 103kg to 75kg