PICS: Three times mom-to-be Ayanda Thabethe rocked the fashion carpet

By Thami Kwazi

South African actress, television presenter, entrepreneur and model Ayanda Thabethe is going to be a mom again. After much speculation about whether or not the model could in fact be expecting baby No 2, she took to social media on Thursday to put the online gossip vine out of its misery.

The model took to her Instagram account announcing her pregnancy with a short video clip in which she can be seen looking like a goddess wearing a sparkly white beaded dress, with her pregnant belly exposed.

The video zooms in and out on the second-time mom-to-be as she rhythmically moves to the beat of Labrinth’s No Ordinary playing in the background.

“First came Love, then came your brother and now, You. We’re overjoyed to welcome and to love on the perfect little addition to our growing family,” Ayanda captioned the post.

Fans and friends including the likes of former Miss SA, Claudia Henkel, television and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago Ndlala, television personality and rapper Boity and South African chef and media personality Lorna Maseko took to the comments section to congratulate Ayanda.

ALSO SEE: PICS: Inside Lorna Maseko’s first food pop up in Los Angeles

The identity of Ayanda’s two children’s father is still unknown. Ayanda and Netflix star and Metro FM radio presenter Andile Ncube used to be in a relationship, but the couple split in 2016.

In June 2022, rumours were rife that the television presenter was in a relationship with a married man, but her lawyers quickly squashed that rumour in a statement issued at the time:

“We are aware of the ‘social pages’ that stated the rumours about Ms Thabethe, and the perpetrators are currently being investigated.

“Action will be taken against the perpetrators and we again encourage you to refrain from spreading false information,” read the statement.

The identity of Ayanda’s partner and baby daddy is still unknown and as she announced her second pregnancy, she still hasn’t revealed who the man in her life is.

ALSO READ: Ayanda Thabethe says ‘PM’ is not in any marriage or union recognised by law

Three times Ayanda Thabethe rocked the fashion scene

The co-founder of Quick Face Beauty, who’s not to be mistaken for current Miss South Africa Ayanda Thabethe who just took part in The Miss Supranational beauty pageant at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland this weekend.

Ayanda always puts her best fashion foot forward, whether stepping out in casual wear, looking radiant at a photoshoot in Namibia or strutting the red carpet at an event.

We take a look at some of Ayanda Thabethe’s most memorable fashion looks

Casual cuts

Ayanda wears a white crop top with matching white pointed heels, adding a white bag to compliment the ensemble.

Her jeans are loose stone wash grey, harem pant style jeans, with wider pockets and rugged bottoms that can be pulled and adjusted for better fit. Her hairstyle of choice is box braids tied in a high ponytail.

Purple Princess

While visiting Namibia, Ayanda wore a sheer beaded purple dress by Scholtzruberto, who makes many outfits for local celebrities.

The whimsical dress has a nude bodice and the bottom has a fluffy sheer bottom that flares out.

A beaded glittering headband adds to the accessories of the outfit while the soft pink eyeshadow accentuates her eyes.

Zebra print

Ayanda poses in a zebra print dress at Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The summery dress is embellished with a beaded sequence and has delicate shoulder straps. She completes the look with strappy shoes and a green bag for a pop of colour.

She wears her hair in a free wave and red lipstick that adds a lovely touch.

Ayanda thanks fans and friends for well-wishes

The new mom-to-be took to Instagram on Friday to thank all her fans and friends for the well-wishes on her pregnancy.

“Joel 2:25 “I will repay the years that the locust stole.” My God! You’ve done it all for me. Thank you for all the beautiful well wishes,” she captioned the post which was accompanied by a full-length photo of her showing of her baby bump.

*Additional reporting by Xanet Scheepers.

NOW READ: Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes a mom as Wimbledon braces itself for finals