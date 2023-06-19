Moozlie leaves partner of 8 years amidst cheating allegations

By Lineo Lesemane

Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena and Sbusiso’ Sbuda Roc’ Motloung have reportedly split up due to cheating allegations.

The pair has also unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed each other’s pictures. They have been dating for eight years and would have celebrated their 9th anniversary next month.

According to Zimoja, a source close to Moozlie revealed that she is hurt and wants nothing to do with Sbuda. Moozlie has also reportedly moved out of Sbuda’s home and is currently staying with her sister.

“She turned 30 last year, and needed to evaluate why she would stay with a cheater. She had to be realistic about everything as she had been with the guy for years, almost ten years,” a source said, as quoted by the publication.

Meanwhile, pictures of the lady that is alleged to be dating Sbuda Roc have been making rounds on social media. The alleged new girlfriend is reportedly also in the music industry.

“He cheated with one of the girls from DJ duo TxC, and I think they are still together,” said the source.

Attempts were made to contact Moozlie and Sbuda Roc for comment. The article will be updated as soon as their response is received.

More break ups

Another famous couple that recently called it quits is media personality Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga.

Kudzai sent a letter to an online blog, Maphepha Ndaba, confirming their breakup. He said he suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts during his relationship with Khanyi.

“For the past 1.5 years, I have been isolated from old friends, family, and just people that cared about me in general, and I centred my happiness on one source.

“Each time I tried to step out, it disrupted peace in my relationship, so I chose to stay home, only went out when she was home with me, and that was maybe after 4 months for a few weeks. I started losing my ability to communicate well with others socially.”

Last month, Kudzai revealed to the online blog that he has moved on and is already in a new relationship.

However, he refused to share images of his new bae with the blog, saying: “Arabic girls are private. But stay on my stories soon you will see my friend. She is famous too”.

