WATCH: Patrick Ndlovu laid to rest

By Lineo Lesemane

Veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu was laid to rest on Wednesday at Mohlakeng, Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

His memorial service was held on Tuesday at the John Kani Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

He passed away at the age of 85. Confirming the news of Patrick’s passing, his management shared a statement that reads:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades. We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent.

“He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile even when times were tough. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family, and friends. We will miss you, Patrick. RIP,” the statement read.

You can watch the funeral service below:

ALSO READ: Actor Josias Dos Moleele reflects on the passing of Intombi Yomzulu Marietjie Bothma

Patrick Ndlovu’s career

The late actor was known for his many TV roles, including Sizwe Moloi on the SABC1 drama series Zone 14 and many others. However, he had a rocky start as his parents were not supportive of his career in the beginning.

During an interview with the late TV presenter Pearl Shongwe on SABC2, he opened up about his career. He said the late legendary playwriter Gibson Kente paved the way for him.

He also shared that Yizo Yizo, where he played the role of principal Thembu, was one of the best things he did after Khumbula Tata.

“With Khumbula Tata, I was still half in, half out, but Yizo Yizo was the best thing ever,” he said.

He also touched on his 2019 popular film titled Knuckle City. He said: ”We shot this thing in East London. Knuckle City is one of the greatest things that I have done. It depicts things that happen for life.”

The film tells the story of Dudu Nyakama, a struggling boxer yearning for one specific fight that he believes will give him a breakthrough.

According to the SABC, the film became a success and was screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

NOW READ: Prince Harry’s past drug use at issue in US Visa case