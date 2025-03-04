WATCH: ‘Shibobo’ plays as Benni McCarthy unveiled as new Kenya coach

In the late 90s after South Africa’s qualification to the FIFA World Cup, Tkzee released Shibobo where they featured McCarthy.

Not many football coaches in the world can claim to have been unveiled by a song they featured in.

Benni McCarthy announced as Kenya coach

South Africa’s Benni McCarthy can tick that off after the Football Kenya Federation [FKF] unveiled him as its coach on Monday to the tunes of Tkzee’s Shibobo, which he features in.

In the late 90s, after South Africa’s qualification for the Fifa World Cup, Tkzee released Shibobo, which featured McCarthy.

The upbeat South African staple was thumped in the backdrop as a montage highlighted McCarthy’s career as both a player and a coach.

The official reveal of McCarthy was held at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi. The former Porto striker signed to become the East African men’s national coach until 2027.

Former Orlando Pirates keeper Moeneeb Josephs joins him as goalkeeper coach, assistant coach Vasili Manousakis and performance analyst Pilela Maposa.

“Positive results are possible with the players from this national team,” said McCarthy.

‘I’ll never ever do it again’

Some years ago, McCarthy spoke about his involvement in Shibobo.

“That was the weirdest moment, to be honest,” said McCarthy on The Dan Nicholl Show a few years ago.

“We all think we can sing when we’re in the shower or the toilet, no problem. But when you’re asked… at first I thought it was gonna [sic] be just for a laugh, but yeah, when it came out, I was stunned,” said the coach.

“People were referring to me as ‘Benni McCarthy Shibobo, great singer’ and I’m thinking, ‘I’m a footballer, not a singer’. It [the song] made me get different fans as well, it was fun to do but I’ll never do it again.”

The next time McCarthy’s voice was heard on a South African song was on AKA’s last album Mass Country, on the song Mbuzi featuring Thato Soul.

On the song AKA plays a clip of McCarthy wrapping up an interview on Robert Marawa’s sports radio show. When translated, the word ‘Mbuzi’ means goat.

The GOAT has been used as an acronym for ‘greatest of all time’.

By placing that clip at the beginning of the song, it was as though AKA was paying homage to McCarthy and Marawa as goats in their own right, as he was also seen in his field.

