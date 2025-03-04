World Soccer

More than the president? What will Benni earn as Kenya head coach?

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

4 Mar 2025

02:49 pm

Some reports suggest Benni will earn more than R1 million a month.

Benni must chill and let Broos continue doing his good job

Benni McCarthy has again questioned Hugo Broos’ credentials as Bafana Bafana coach. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Since his unveiling on Monday, speculation has been rife about what Benni McCarthy’s salary is as Kenya head coach.

While nothing official has been revealed, this hasn’t stopped some from suggesting that McCarthy will be earning more than R1 million per month.

More than the Kenya president?

Trawling the internet finds stories suggesting McCarthy will earn anything between R1.2 million and R1.5 million a month.

The original source of these numbers are unclear, though they may be based on a tweet from Kenyan sports journalist Kevin Teya.

Teya (@kevinteya), who has over 200 000 followers, claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that McCarthy would be earning 8 million Kenyan Shillings (approximately) R1.2 million a month.

This, according to Teya, does not include performance bonuses, and means McCarthy earns more than Kenyan president William Ruto.

Another report, however, suggests McCarthy will earn far less than this. According to the website kenyans.co.ke, McCarthy’s salary will be more like R2.2 million Kenyan Schillings per month (about R320 000). This also excludes performance related bonuses.

The website claims to have got this from a source in the Kenyan Football Federation.

United loot?

Whatever McCarthy is earning, it certainly seems like it will be far less than McCarthy was getting in his last full time job, as a striker coach at English Premier League side Manchester United.

McCarthy was reported to be earning around 40 000 pounds a week at United, which adds up to a monthly salary of not far below R4 million a month.

The new Kenya head coach has been joined at the Harambee Stars by former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, who will be the Kenya goalkeeping coach. Also on board is assistant coach Vasili Manousakis, who left Cape Town Spurs to join McCarthy’s staff.

