WATCH: Zahara’s Eastern Cape memorial service ahead of funeral

Both the Eastern Cape and Gauteng government will assist with Zahara’s funeral arrangements.

After Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana’s Gauteng fans and friends got to bid her farewell last week at Rhema Bible Church, those in her home province, Easter Cape, did the same on Friday.

With the program being directed by veteran broadcaster Putco Mafani, Zahara’s second memorial service is taking place London International Convention Centre (ELICC) in East London.

There were performances by Dumza Maswana and tributes by producer Mjakes, the man behind some of the singer’s biggest hits.

Watch the service below:

Last week, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture spokesperson, Litha Mpondwana told The Citizen that both the Eastern Cape and Gauteng government will assist Zahara’s family with funeral arrangements.

“The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, together with the Gauteng and Eastern Cape provincial government are supporting the family,” said Mpondwana.

ALSO READ: ‘Zahara wanted to perform for the Boks when they returned home after the World Cup,’ Mzwakhe Mbuli

Zahara is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday.

In his interview with SABC, Zahara’s former record label boss DJ Sbu confirmed that the late singer would be laid to rest in her home province in the Eastern Cape.

“Her final resting place will be in the Eastern Cape which is her place of birth. The funeral will be on the 23rd just two days before Christmas,” said Sbu.

Performing for the Boks

Speaking to The Citizen at last week’s memorial service, seasoned poet Mzawakhe Mbuli said Zahara wanted to welcome the Springboks in song, on their return to the country after successfully defending their Rugby World Cup title.

“I spoke to her four weeks ago. Zahara wanted us to perform the Mandela song at the airport when Amabhokobhoko were coming back home.”

The Mandela song is a ditty by Zahara featuring Mbuli which is on Zahara’s 2013 album, Phendula.

“Her manager sent an email to the Arts and Culture Department and they were told there won’t be arrangements for performances, but there’ll just be celebrations for Amabhokobhoko,” Mbuli said.

NOW READ: Eastern Cape and Gauteng government to assist in Zahara’s funeral arrangements+