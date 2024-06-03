‘We live in a country where opportunities are not given’ − Lady Du on plans to employ 100 people

The music star is expanding her business empire.

Lady Du is set to expand her footprint in the beauty industry with the imminent launch of another Wawa La Beauty salon in Vosloorus.

After the successful opening of her debut salon in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni in early 2023, Lady Du is now on a mission to solidify her presence in the market while making a significant impact on employment in South Africa.

Armed with years of experience in the beauty industry and holding a qualification in somatology, Lady Du is not only focused on expanding her wealth but is also dedicated to transforming lives and contributing to curbing youth unemployment in the country.

The musician and entrepreneur said she aims to employ at least 100 people, highlighting that she currently has a team of 32 employees.

“I build salons from scratch, I own the properties so my employees earn a lot,” she added.

ALSO READ: Properties, construction, and more: Inside Lady Du’s business empire

Lady Du on equal employment opportunities

Lady Du emphasised the unequal access to job opportunities due to differences in background and qualifications.

She highlighted the importance of training employees, emphasising how it positively affected their careers and personal lives.

“I hire my staff based on their character and the skills they have. We are living in a country where opportunities are not given to people who have the potential of being great at something just because they are not ‘qualified’. Not everyone comes from the same background.

“I’ve trained eight of my employees; if I were to post their before and after pictures, you’d be shocked.”

Furthermore, Lady Du also believes in taking care of her employees’ overall well-being.

“I pay transport for my staff, buy them gifts on their birthdays, we have mental health meetings, donations for funerals should one lose someone. We look after each other.

“We’ve created a healthy working environment. I wish it for every business! Look after your staff; trust me, you’ll never work a day in your life!!! They’ll do anything you require because they feel safe,” she said.

NOW READ: ‘That offer was an insult’: Zuluboy on ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ role dispute