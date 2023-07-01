YoungstaCPT shares a moment with Hip Hop legend RZA in New York

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

If the pictures shared on his social media are to go by, then South African rapper YoungstaCPT must be feeling like a religious man after meeting a great prophet. Youngsta shared a photo of himself with Wu Tang Clan founding member RZA.

In the same way Skwatta Kamp is revered in South Africa, so is Wu Tang Clan on a global stage. Wu-Tang Clan is the US hip hop group with 10 members, formed in Staten Island, New York, in the early 90s. US television network Hulu has a series detailing the group’s story titled Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Youngsta is seemingly in New York through his partnership with whiskey brand Ballantine’s. A week ago the emcee from Cape Town shared a video by the whiskey brand and RZA.

In the post he wrote: “I’m a hip hop baby. I like to think hip hop raised me, changed me and saved me. As hip hop hits its 50th anniversary this year, salutas to Ballantine’s SA for partnering with Wu-Tang Clan frontman, RZA as they celebrate staying true to who you are and embracing the freedom of being your own person and doing things your own way,” he wrote in the post.

Importance of NY to hip hop

New York, being the place where hip hop was birthed in the mid-70s, is often seen as the Mecca of the culture and genre.

This is the place where some of the greatest rappers, DJs, graffiti artists who are seen as prophets by hip hop heads, live and grew up. The place is revered for producing the most influential individuals in hip hop. The likes of Jay- Z, Nas, Notorious B.I.G and even 2Pac were from New York.

Youngsta and Slikour have been sharing images and videos of themselves in New York this past week. In one video, they find themselves at the iconic Apollo Theatre.

“Mama Miriam at the Apollo gallery, look at everyone’s picture and see the difference, it’s said she was one of if not the biggest female artists in America around the 70s,” wrote Slikour in a post while visiting the Apollo.

Slikour confirmed that he’ll also be meeting with RZA while in New York in one of his posts while in still in South Africa.

