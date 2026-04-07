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‘I never imagined the opportunity’: Zakes Bantwini teams up with Sting to revive iconic hit

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

7 April 2026

02:59 pm

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Zakes Bantwini has joined forces with global icon Sting to breathe new life into the timeless classic 'Desert Rose'.

Zakes Bantwini at King Shaka International Airport on February 16, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. Zakes Bantwini, together with Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman scooped a Grammy Award for the Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration 'Bayethe' during the 65th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on February 5th . Picture via Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Zakes Bantwini at King Shaka International Airport on February 16, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. Zakes Bantwini, together with Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman scooped a Grammy Award for the Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration ‘Bayethe’ during the 65th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on February 5th . Picture via Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

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Mzansi Grammy winner, Zakhele Madida, known as Zakes Bantwini, joins international singer Sting to reimagine iconic hit Desert Rose for a new generation.

Originally released in 1999, the track became a defining global hit. It blends Western pop with North African influences through the haunting vocals of Cheb Mami.

Its mystique, emotional depth, and unforgettable visuals turned it into a cultural phenomenon that transcended language and borders, especially as a ‘trance’ hit.

Now, more than two decades later, the song is being reimagined through the vibrant, pulsating lens of Afro House.

At the centre of this transformation is Bantwini. His signature sound injects deep, rhythmic energy into the track while preserving the original’s soul.

The result is more than just a remix. It is a bold cultural statement that reflects the growing influence of African dance music on the global stage.

Moreover, by merging the spiritual essence of Desert Rose with Afrocentric rhythms, the collaboration bridges generations and continents. It does so in a way that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Supplied

For Bantwini, the opportunity carries deep personal and professional significance. “It’s one of the biggest songs in Sting’s catalogue, and I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to work with him or reimagine something so central to his legacy,” he shares. “It is one of the greatest honours of my career, after winning a Grammy, to be trusted with this moment.”

The collaboration marks yet another milestone in Bantwini’s remarkable journey from KwaMashu to the world stage.

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Known for hits like Osama, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of South African dance music. In doing so, he positions it as a dominant force in global soundscapes.

This latest release arrives at a time when Afro House continues to command dance floors from Johannesburg to Ibiza, as international audiences increasingly embrace African rhythms and production styles.

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