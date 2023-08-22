Zandie Khumalo takes fresh shots at Senzo Meyiwa trial advocate

Mshololo hit back at Khumalo.

Singer Zandie Khumalo is not backing down, even after she was dragged on Twitter this week for poking fun at Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Mshololo is representing accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

In a series of posts on her Instagram page, Zandie questioned Mshololo’s credentials and referred to her as a “fraud”. She also claimed the lawyer had fumbled in court ever since the musician had finished testifying.

“Others say that Zandie Khumalo does not have matric, that ‘fraud’ of a ‘lawyer’ Mshololo, before I exposed how weak she is. I just looked at them and posted a picture of my diploma graduation“

She followed this up with a post announcing she had bought a dog and named it “uMlosholo”, saying it was “all bark and no bite, but will have to do.”

“Mshololo and all those lawyers want fame, but not at our expense. Not after we have worked hard. I hope one day she will have the guts to apologise to all the South Africans for lying when she already knew the truth,” she added.

Mshololo responds to Khumalo

Mshololo told Ilanga she does not care what Zandie said about her online.

“I also heard last year that she talked about me on social media. I don’t care. On these social media platforms, people say whatever they like. I will not lower myself to her level.

“I have been representing Fisokuhle in courts, not at the joints. I will continue to do so. I represent all the big criminals. I am a defence lawyer. That’s why I asked her if she has matric. You cannot speak publicly about a case that is pending in court. She must wait until it’s over and then comment.”

