Zoe Mthiyane shares her experience of co-parenting with two different baby daddies

Citizen Reporter

Actress Zoe Mthiyane opened up about the highs and lows of co-parenting with her uber-famous baby daddies, sports journalist Robert Marawa and renowned composer and producer Lebohang Morake, also known as Lebo M.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress – who has a son named Awande with the broadcaster and a daughter named Lulu with the Circle of Life composer – gave insight into how different her co-parenting relationships with each man are.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mthiyane classified the two fathers’ co-parenting styles as “respectful” and “impossible” respectively.

“I would describe parenting with Robert as respectful. Our families and close friends have played a major role in creating and maintaining a safety net around our son, and for that, I will forever be grateful. He [her son] is lucky,” Mthiyane told the Sunday publication.

The former Generations actress was married to Robert Marawa before their spilt in 2012, and Zoe cited “personal issues” for their break-up.

ALSO READ: Lebo M: And the ‘M’ stands for ‘marriage’

‘Parenting with Lebo is impossible’

However, with the latter parent, Zoe has not had a similar experience.

“Parenting with Lebo is impossible. We had to find ways to cope with that fact. However, I am lucky to have had intensive therapy, valuable advice and support to lean on. I practice gentle parenting as I learned early on that each child is born with their own personality,” she said.

In 2014, reports of Lebo M and Mthiyane’s relationship emerged after the two met during the opening of The Lion King in Melbourne, Australia. They announced that they were expecting a child together in 2015.

The co-parents subsequently got engaged during a trip in Cape Town. That did not last as they broke off their engagement five months later, in 2016, due to “disagreements over a prenuptial agreement”.

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi.

NOW READ: WATCH: Lebo M shares shocking revelations on Podcast and Chill