WATCH: Production underway for Adulting’s 2nd season

Here is what to expect from Showmax's hit drama's new season...

Showmax has confirmed another season of hit drama series, Adulting, which debuted in March this year.

The series tells the story of four friends who are trying to find love and success after varsity. Their strong bond has held them together even as their journeys in life have taken them on very different paths.

According to Showmax, the filming for Adulting season two has already started.

The first season of the show set a new record for the most first-day views on Showmax of any drama series.

ALSO READ: ‘Adulting’ star Londeka Sishi opens up about suicide, explicit scenes, and motherhood

What to expect on Adulting season 2

Adulting is created by Tshedza Pictures’ Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, who’ve won five Best Scriptwriting SAFTAs in the past four years for smash-hit shows like The Republic and The River, which was also nominated for an International Emmy.

Their second Showmax Original, Outlaws, is currently the most-watched series on Showmax, with new episodes on Wednesdays.

Phathu said Adulting will remain: “a fun show about good times and brotherhood, with lots of heart, grounded in the migrant experience in Jozi, where you leave your town of origin and come to Joburg as an adult, and the friends you make in that time become your family.”

Gwydion says the 18LSDVN show will keep raising eyebrows in its second season.

“Our research into the stuff South African men get up to keeps shocking us…”

All four lead cast members are returning for Season 2: Thembinkosi Mthembu who currently stars in Outlaws, Shaka iLembe, and The River, Nhlanhla Kunene, who also stars in The River, Thabo Rammusi known as Mpho on Adulting, and Luthando BU Mthembu who plays Vuyani on the show, as well as breakout star Londeka Shishi.

During an interview with Lungelo KM on Engineer Your Life a few weeks ago, Londeka said scoring a role in Adulting restored her acting dream, adding she had already given up on because she felt inadequate and thought she did not deserve a chance in the industry.

NOW READ: ‘My heart exploded’ – Minnie Dlamini inks 2 year deal with Miss World SA