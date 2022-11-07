Corona Sunsets Festival returns with a bang after three-year hiatus

Lethabo Malatsi

With the festive season upon us, festival goers found themselves chasing sunsets at the much-loved Corona Sunsets Festival on Saturday, 29 October.

Making a comeback after a three-year hiatus, the festival reminded us of how to be one with nature and let loose. It had a star-studded line-up on three stages, including the likes of South African Amapiano duo, Major League DJs, Msaki and Zakes Bantwini, amongst others.

With thunder echoing in the distance and rainy weather threatening to ruin the festival, the dark skies disappeared much to the delight of the sold-out crowd in Huddle Park, Linksfield.

Upon entering the gates, guests were welcomed by a pathway that blocked out the noise from their ordinary rowdy daily life and sucked us all into a tranquil space.

Watch some of the performances:

Overlooking the spectacular views of the golden highveld sunset, while the celebrated Ndlovu Youth Choir brought their own vocal magic to capture the iconic African sunset, one couldn’t help but be immersed in the harmony.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the Corona festival embodied serenity and topped it off with a bonding Drum Circle to activate peace and relaxation of body and mind.

Pictures from the Corona Sunsets Festival:

Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

As for the international line-up, closing out the main stage was Dutch star DJ Sam Feldt, while other international artists include French-born DJ and producer, Nico De Andrea, as well as UK-based house artist, Kitty Amor.

“The festival showed just how much we find our best selves in the outdoors, relaxing to great music with friends, and of course incredible sunsets,” Corona Marketing Director, Marsha Kumire, said.

