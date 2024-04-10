‘RHODurban’ drama: From Maria’s polygraph test to Slee’s daddy issues, feud with Nonku, and more

The reality TV show delivered yet another installment of conflicts and confrontations.

Tensions reached new heights again in the latest episode of RHODurban as the reality TV show delivered yet another installment of conflicts and confrontations.

At the heart of the episode was the ongoing feud between cast members, which showed no signs of simmering down.

Meanwhile, Maria and her friend, Neil, went above and beyond to clear their names following accusations that Maria was behaving inappropriately with Neil.

The pair took a polygraph test which they passed, to prove their innocence, and also took to Slee’s event to confront the group.

“From woman to woman, is it okay to accuse another woman of riding someone’s d*ck, knowing that she is a mother?” Maria asked Ameigh.

In her defence, Ameigh said she threw the comment because she was upset.

She added: “I apologise for what I had said. I was not insinuating that you guys are sleeping together, and I would never want your child to see what’s going on between mom and Neil…”

For me it’s Maria behaving inappropriately as a married woman. Neil and his sexuality were caught in the crossfire. Would Maria dance on his lap in the presence of her husband? April 10, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘What in the small street mannequin outfit is this?’ Slee’s RHOD wardrobe dragged

Nonku and Slee’s feud escalates

The ongoing beef between Slee and Nonku took centre stage again, as the two took swipes at each other.

It's how Maria died for me 🤣🤣🤣🤣 April 10, 2024

The episode also saw Slee reaching out to her father. In the previous episode, Slee had opened up about her strained relationship with her father.

On Wednesday’s episode, Slee opened up to her dad about her past failed relationships, saying her relationship with her dad may have contributed.

“I have abandonment issues… I am aware that now I am all grown up and whatever issues that were there shouldn’t affect me but unfortunately, they do,” Slee said before asking her dad to join her in one of her therapy session, which he declined.

Please watch because nobody who should be Slee's father should speak like that — A tired bheb (@Cebiegh) April 10, 2024

NOW READ: WATCH: “Why get married at night,” Stilo Magolide questions Cassper Nyovest