DJ Warras on TV comeback, new music and VIP security

DJ Warras has also established himself in the podcasting space.

TV and radio personality DJ Warras, real name Warrick Stock, says he is gearing up to make a TV comeback this year.

Speaking to The Citizen, the former 5FM presenter revealed that while he cannot yet disclose details about the show, he is excited to be back on screen after a long hiatus.

“I’m also working on new music this year. There are many things I want to do in 2025,” Warras added.

DJ Warras on podcasting and VIP security

He currently co-hosts The Shady PHodcast alongside DJ PH and has previously worked with Penuel The Black Pen and Mac G.

“The podcast is still going strong, and I’ve been involved in a lot of production work behind the scenes,” he said.

DJ Warras at the dome launch in Nasrec on Monday, 10 February. Picture: Lineo Lesemane

In addition to his media career, Warras runs JT VIP: Elite Guarding & VIP Protection Services, a security company responsible for safeguarding high-profile events across South Africa, like the Chris Brown concert.

“I work with my partners and we are one of the companies that were deployed around the stadium during Chris Brown’s concert. We put a lot of effort into ensuring safety.”

JT VIP also provided security for the new dome launch at FNB Stadium on Monday, 10 February.

“With the dome now part of that safety network, we want people to come to the stadium knowing they are protected — whether it’s where they park their cars, the ticketing process, or throughout the entire venue,” Warras said.

As an artist, Warras believes the newly launched dome will be a game-changer for the entertainment industry.

“This venue will have a huge impact because South Africa has a shortage of large-capacity venues. We need spaces that can accommodate over 5 000 people and can withstand any weather conditions.

“Events create jobs, and that’s crucial. A venue like this, in such a well-known location next to FNB Stadium — the biggest stadium on the continent — adds immense value.

“After the industry lost the Ticketpro Dome in 2021, we needed a space that could host events on that scale,” he said.

