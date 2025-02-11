Ed Sheeran stopped from giving free concert on Indian streets [VIDEO]

Ed Sheeran was stopped while singing on Indian streets by local police. Picture: teddysphotos/Instagram

While on tour in India, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran decided to busk on the country’s streets. However, his performance was cut short because he performed the free concert without permission.

“We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot was planned out before, it wasn’t just us randomly turning up,” said the singer on his Instagram.

The 33-year-old Brit was midway through his 2017 hit track Shape of You when authorities stopped him.

Local Deputy Commissioner Shekar Tekkannanavar told ANI news agency that there was a request for the street performance and that he didn’t grant permission.

“A member among the event organisers came to meet me to seek permission for the streetside performance at Church Street.

“I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded.

“That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place.”

Sheeran enjoys India

Sheeran is in Indian for his +-=÷x tour and he has been enjoying himself in the Asian country.

Sheeran has already played two of his four shows in India. On Wednesday, he will perform at the JN Stadium Shillong, with his last show being at Dheli’s Leisure Valley Ground on Saturday.

According to the BBC, the demand for live music concerts has been increasing in India. Sheeran’s biggest-ever tour of the country is coming close to following Dua Lipa’s recent performance in Mumbai and Coldplay’s multi-city tour.

During his time in India, the award-winning muso has enjoyed sightseeing, meeting locals and experimenting with Indian sounds.

Sheeran tried his hand at the Indian musical instrument, the Sitar, after getting some lessons from Indian artist Megha Rawoot.

Sheeran also had time to mingle with choir singers from Chennai; he posted a video of himself and the choir doing a rendition of one of his songs, Perfect.

Sheeran’s tour takes place as the English cricket team tours the country for the One Day Internationals against the Indian team.

The English are touring in preparation for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which starts in a week in Dubai.

After wrapping up his time in India, Sheeran will tour China, where he will play six shows until early March.

