Parts of Joburg face 6-hour electricity cut, with another 8-hour outage next week

City Power has announced two planned power interruptions affecting several Johannesburg suburbs over the next two weeks, starting with a six-hour overnight outage scheduled for tomorrow.

Residents in parts of Bryanston and surrounding areas are urged to prepare for a planned six-hour power interruption scheduled to begin at 11pm on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, and end at 5am on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

City Power confirmed the outage will affect suburbs supplied by the Brynorth substation in Region B.

Areas affected

Bryanston,

Bryanston Ext. 8, 16, 19, 34,

Bryanston Ext. 39, 45, 62, 75, and 88,

Magaliessig Ext. 1,

Klevehill Park Ext. 2, and

Douglasdale Ext. 4

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our Programme of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

City Power warned that electricity could be restored earlier than planned and urged residents to treat all points as live during the interruption.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live. City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” it said.

Eight-hour planned outage in Region E next week

A second, longer eight-hour power interruption has been scheduled for Wednesday, 22 October 2025, at the Gresswold Substation, affecting several areas in Region E.

The planned outage will run from 9am to 5pm.

Areas affected

Kew,

Athol,

Glenhazel,

Glenhazel South,

Bramley View,

Lyndhurst,

Sunningdale,

Bramley Park, and

Rembrandt Park

City Power explained that this maintenance is part of its ongoing infrastructure programme to improve service reliability.

The utility encouraged affected residents to make the necessary arrangements for both outages.

