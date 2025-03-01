Fiëstas: A glamorous celebration of South African arts

The kykNET Fiëstas Awards celebrated the finest in SA arts, with 14 categories honoring exceptional talent across seven significant festivals.

The Fiëstas panel attended every debut production at seven major arts festivals in 2024, namely KKNK, Suidoosterfees, Innibos, Vrystaat Kunstefees, Klein-Karoo Klassique, Aardklop, and Stellenbosch Woordfees.

Following a thorough audited voting process, the winners in fourteen categories were determined and announced this week at a glittering awards ceremony at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town.

A new era for the Fiëstas

kykNET also revealed a major shift for the kykNET Fiëstas going forward. After 15 years of management by kykNET, the Tribuo Trust will now coordinate the Fiëstas, with kykNET continuing as the naming sponsor.

“The decision was made to ensure that the kykNET Fiëstas can continue and flourish as a vibrant celebration of the arts in Afrikaans. kykNET remains the main sponsor and naming sponsor of the Fiëstas,” said Waldimar Pelser, M-Net Channel Director of Premium Channels.

“In discussions with the festival directors, kykNET emphasised that it will strengthen its support for the arts festivals in a way that we hope will also make them more sustainable. We look forward to reimagining the new kykNET Fiëstas together with Tribuo and are excited about the road ahead.”

Tribuo’s commitment to the arts

Executive Chairperson of Tribuo, Karen Meiring, added, “It’s important to invest in the future and sustainability of the entertainment industry. The kykNET Fiëstas seamlessly align with this goal as the awards recognize and celebrate excellent work.

“They also encourage crucial audience engagement and honor the people who carry the performing and creative arts. Tribuo looks forward to continuing this project together with kykNET, who remains the naming sponsor.”

Winners of the kykNET Fiëstas 2024

Best achievement in classical music

Die groot finale (Momentum Beleggings Aardklop)



Die groot finale (Momentum Beleggings Aardklop) Best contemporary music production

kykNET-konsert (Innibos)



kykNET-konsert (Innibos) Best music-driven theatre

Ontban (Suidoosterfees)



Ontban (Suidoosterfees) Best adaptation or translation of a text

Naòmi Morgan – Ons wag vir Godot (Vrystaat Kunstefees)



Naòmi Morgan – Ons wag vir Godot (Vrystaat Kunstefees) Best new text

Philip Rademeyer – Stinkhout (Aardklop)



Philip Rademeyer – Stinkhout (Aardklop) Best achievement in visual arts

Marlene Steyn – Between my i's: tussen my oë (Stellenbosch Woordfees)



Marlene Steyn – Between my i’s: tussen my oë (Stellenbosch Woordfees) Best achievement in design

Rocco Pool – Hedda Gabler (Stellenbosch Woordfees)



Rocco Pool – Hedda Gabler (Stellenbosch Woordfees) Best actor in a supporting role

Gerben Kamper – Ons wag vir Godot (Vrystaat Kunstefees)



Gerben Kamper – Ons wag vir Godot (Vrystaat Kunstefees) Best direction

Dion van Niekerk – Ons wag vir Godot (Vrystaat Kunstefees)



Dion van Niekerk – Ons wag vir Godot (Vrystaat Kunstefees) Best upcoming artist

Joshwin Dyson – Laaitie mettie biscuits (Aardklop)



Joshwin Dyson – Laaitie mettie biscuits (Aardklop) Best ensemble

Hedda Gabler (Stellenbosch Woordfees)



Hedda Gabler (Stellenbosch Woordfees) Best actor

Joshwin Dyson – Laaitie mettie biscuits (Aardklop)



Joshwin Dyson – Laaitie mettie biscuits (Aardklop) Best actress

Rolanda Marais – Hedda Gabler (Stellenbosch Woordfees)



Rolanda Marais – Hedda Gabler (Stellenbosch Woordfees) Best festival production

Hedda Gabler (Stellenbosch Woordfees)

Special awards

Blou Fiësta

The Suidoosterfees project 21 received the Blou Fiësta, awarded for commendable work that does not fall into the other categories. In celebration of the festival's 21st anniversary, 21 productions were staged, each lasting 21 minutes with a ticket price of R21.



The Suidoosterfees project 21 received the Blou Fiësta, awarded for commendable work that does not fall into the other categories. In celebration of the festival’s 21st anniversary, 21 productions were staged, each lasting 21 minutes with a ticket price of R21. Lifetime achievement awards

Amanda Strydom and Frank Opperman were honored for their outstanding contributions to the arts. Amanda’s commendation was delivered by Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck, and Frank’s by Dana Snyman.

Star-studded ceremony

Kabous Meiring hosted the ceremony at Kirstenbosch. The presenters included Cornelia Faasen, Veronique Jephtas, Gideon Lombard, René Cloete, Nicole Holm, Joanie Combrink, Carel Nel, and Waldimar Pelser.

Bright future for the Fiëstas

As kykNET transitions the Fiëstas into the hands of the Tribuo Trust, kykNET and Tribuo are excited about the future. The collaboration aims to strengthen the impact of the Fiëstas and continue honoring the vibrant and diverse South African arts scene.

The 2024 kykNET Fiëstas Awards were a testament to the excellence and creativity within the South African arts industry and set the stage for a new era of growth and recognition.

