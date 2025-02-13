First edition of Ultra SA remains close to organisers’ hearts as festival marks a decade [VIDEO]

Ultra will have two additional stages for the Johannesburg event for Amapiano and Afrobeat lovers.

Ultra South African patrons enjoying an act on stage. The festival celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year. Picture: ultrasouthafrica/Instagram

When asked which edition of Ultra South Africa stands out, Shaun Duwe of Ultra South Africa harks back to the first instalment being a tad more special than the others.

“The very first edition will always hold a special place in our hearts — it was incredible to witness the beginning of something so huge,” Duwe tells The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Ultra South Africa line-up features Black Coffee and Steve Aoki

Ultra’s 10th anniversary

Dance music festival Ultra South Africa celebrates a decade of the global movement’s presence in Mzansi.

“Looking back now, a decade later, I still feel that same energy, and it’s amazing to see the community that has grown over the years.”

On Wednesday, Ultra SA announced a line-up of DJs for this year’s edition, which will be hosted at The Ostrich in Cape Town on Friday, 9 May, and at the Expo Centre at Nasrec in Johannesburg the following day.

The festival’s main stage will feature headliners such as Dutch electronic music luminary Armin van Buuren, hard trap virtuoso ISOxo, and genre-defying songwriter/DJ/producer KSHMR.

Ultra’s Resistance Stage will feature a world-class roster of underground headliners such as melodic techno maestro Massano, Italian brother duo Mind Against, and a performance in Johannesburg from South Africa’s Shimza.

“We’re pulling out all the stops with our biggest stage productions yet, along with a host of exciting surprises lined up for the show.”

ALSO READ: How DJ Bob wants to use his Swiss gig to create opportunities for young SA artists

Full circle for Martin Garrix

According to Duwe, Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix, one of the headliners, made his festival debut performance at the first Ultra in South Africa a decade ago.

“We’re thrilled about this year’s lineup, and we’re especially excited to welcome back Martin Garrix,” said Duwe.

“Ultra SA was the first festival he ever performed at before his career skyrocketed, making this a full-circle moment.”

In a recent interview, the Dutch DJ opened up about feeling burnt out because of constant touring. “Touring has always been a dream come true, but it’s exhausting,” Garrix told the dance music publication We Rave You.

“You’re always on the move, rarely get proper rest, and there’s little time to reflect or recharge.” The now 28-year-old Garrix was only a teenager when Ultra started.

ALSO READ: ‘If you’ve given up on singing, it’s time to write a new song’: Gayton McKenzie on FNB Stadium’s new dome as a premier entertainment hub

Ultra’s consistency

During their run in the last decade, Ultra, like everyone else, had to contend with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Being a festival that attracts throngs of people, the festival had to be paused due to restrictions brought about by the contagious virus.

There was a two-year forced hiatus between 2020 and 2023.

“We weren’t able to host events as the world was effectively shut down. That’s why 2023 was a standout year – the anticipation and excitement from both the team and the fans was incredible,” shared Duwe.

The Ultra festival takes place in 20 countries worldwide, with editions across different continents, including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

South Africa is the only African country that hosts a dance celebration.

“What sets Ultra South Africa apart is the breathtaking beauty of South Africa combined with the global power of the Ultra brand,” Duwe said.

He added that the festival provides a platform for South Africa to shine on a world stage.

“It’s also amazing to see so many fans travelling from across the African continent to be part of this experience.”

Ultra will have two additional stages for the Johannesburg event: The Groove Room and The Clubhouse.

For lovers of Amapiano and afro beats, The Groove Room will host South Africa’s biggest talents, including Kabza De Small, Maphorisa, DBN GOGO, Dlala Thukzin, Oscar Mbo, DJ Lag, 2wo Bunnies, Mörda, Thakzin, Vigro Deep, Omagoqa, Lelowhatsgood, and more.

NOW READ: Wits University’s Pitso Ya Kalaneng festival celebrates art in all its forms [VIDEO]