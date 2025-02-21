‘From then, she was my mother’: Dumza Maswana heartbroken by passing of Suthukazi Arosi [VIDEO]

'She truly believed in me, and I never knew at the time that I needed her for my album; our song became one of the biggest,' said Maswana.

Singer and broadcaster Dumza Maswana said he was heartbroken by the news of singer Suthukazi Arosi, whom he described as his mother.

“I’m profoundly heartbroken by the passing of my mother, Suthukazi Arosi, she was not just a legend to me but a mother who loved, trusted and saw me,” Maswana told The Citizen.

Arosi’s passing was confirmed by family spokesperson Bongani Mahlangu in a statement.

Affectionately known simply as ‘Suthu’, Arosi passed away at the age of 64 after a battle with cancer.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) was among the first to share their condolences publicly.

Born in Cala, Transkei, in the Eastern Cape, Arosi was a singer, dancer, actress, and cultural activist. As far back as 2009, then Minister of Arts and Culture Lulu Xingwana honoured Arosi for her contribution to arts and culture.

“Suthukazi’s music, always engaging, always thought-provoking, was a vibrant tapestry of sounds and her performances a theatrical brilliance. A true Pan-Africanist, who used her artistry to bridge cultures, celebrate heritage and thus inspire generations,” averred the South African Music Awards in a statement.

ALSO READ: Samro claims to be cracking down on corruption within its ranks but fails to prove it

A mother

Maswana said he had enjoyed Arosi’s music long before meeting her. Their first meeting was in 2014, when they performed a tribute to the late singer Victor Ntoni.

“When I finally met her, she was so down to earth, so motherly,” the Umhlobo Wenene FM broadcaster shared.

“…And we grew closer. From then, she was my mother.” So close that Maswana featured Arosi on his debut album, Molo, on the song Sombawo.

“⁠Umama was so much fun, she was a devoted Christian. She was always dishing affirming words. She truly believed in me and I never knew at the time that I needed her for my album, our song became one of the biggest,” said Maswana.

Maswana reminisced on the first time they performed the song together.

“ [The] first time we performed Sombawo together at Joburg Theatre, I forgot I was on stage. I watched her perform, and she took my hand and said, ‘Cula!’ [sing] I’ll never forget that.”

The baritone-voiced singer said he last spoke to Arosi around December last year.

“She didn’t sound like herself; she was from the doctor. But on the 4th of October, we were both in East London, she came to see me perform at a Samro event,” said Maswana.

In January, speaking to the Sunday World, Arosi’s manager confirmed that the artist was battling Cancer and that she needed financial support.

“In the last few months, Suthu has been in and out of hospital undergoing chemotherapy treatment. All this time, she has been able to fight for her life through the grace of God and care from loved ones and friends,” said Mahlangu.

“While doctors are still trying to figure out the type of cancer tormenting Suthu, there is hope and belief she will soon be back on her feet. She has more chemotherapy sessions to undergo, and the bills are mounting. Thus, the Arosi family is pleading for support and assistance from those in a position to help,” said Mahlangu at the time.

ALSO READ: Singer and broadcaster Dumza Maswana on living out his late grandmother’s dream [VIDEO]

Arosi and the Berklee College acceptance

About a year ago, Arosi asked for financial backing after being accepted in the US at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I’m embarking on a journey that prioritises education. I have been accepted at the Berklee College of Music in the US. I’ve currently been able to raise 50% of my tuition fees; I’ve been struggling to raise the balance of $30,000,” she said in a video on her social media.

She averred that she had approached then minister of Sports Arts and Culture at the time.

“I’ve approached the minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Minister Zizi Kodwa and the others in the arts hoping for assistance, and unfortunately, I haven’t been lucky. Hence I am appealing to anyone out there who can be able to assist me, whether it’s business people, corporates or individuals,” she said.

Maswana said South Africa tends not to celebrate its artists but noted that Arosi knew who she was despite this.

“Fortunately she knew who she was, what she had, people are only going to dig her music now when it was all along in front of them.”

NOW READ: ‘There will never be a Tumi and The Volume reunion’: Stogie T after being announced as a guest for 340ml’s reunion shows