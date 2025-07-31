‘I am a Kasi boy who was once homeless’ says The Taste Master SA winner Chef Lucky Masinya

Masinya excelled with dishes that not only combined modern rustic charm with fine-dining finesse, but also were visually stunning and flavour-rich.

Chef Lucky Masinya was crowned the winner of The Taste Master SA’s sixth season, beating nine other contestants to the title.

“I am a Kasi boy who was once homeless and also once lived in a care home, and now I have won a national competition that I believe will change my life forever,” said Masinya.

As a youngster, Masinya lived under a bridge on Joe Slovo Drive in downtown Johannesburg.

The Taste Master SA

The Taste Master SA, which aired on SABC 2, featured 10 contestants, all of whom faced a diverse set of culinary and baking challenges – both sweet and savoury – under the guidance of lead judge Zola Nene and a raft of rotating guest judges.

“The moment my name was announced as the winner was totally surreal. My heart dropped and then started beating really fast. My right leg was shaking! I have been reliving the moment ever since – it’s one of those moments that I’ll forever cherish and hold close,” he says.

Over the 11 weeks that the competition ran, participants faced weekly themed tasks designed to push their culinary storytelling, technique and presentation to the edge.

Masinya excelled with dishes that not only combined modern rustic charm with fine-dining finesse, but also were visually stunning and flavour-rich.

Food must feel like a hug

Masinya’s story of being homeless to becoming a champion chef is the kind of stuff you watch in movies.

After leaving school, he received a scholarship that enabled him to complete a diploma in patisserie almost 10 years ago.

Soon after that, Masinya got the opportunity to work in London alongside the best at the Ritz, Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons and Pretty Sweet, where he met celebrities such as Drake and Rihanna.

Now he’s passing on his knowledge to future chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio.

“I loved my time on the show – it’s not all the glitz and glam that everybody sees on television but it did stretch my creativity. What also inspired me were my colleagues, my students and my friends who have always believed in me.

“Every dish that I made on the show reminded me of my family and of home. Food, for me, must feel like a hug.

“Going to restaurants is amazing but there is no food that tastes better than food that is cooked at home. So I made a creamy chicken pasta, roasted lamb and stuffed chicken and, on the sweet side, macarons, tiramisu and churros with caramel ganache.”

