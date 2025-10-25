Inside DJ Black Coffee’s R157m Clifton villa, hot car collection… and THAT massive divorce payout

DJ Black Coffee has added The Pentagon to his billion-rand empire amid the music maestro's potential R500m divorce payout to Enhle Mbali.

A week after the finalisation of his high-profile divorce from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Nkosinathi “DJ Black Coffee” Maphumulo is making headlines again.

This time for flexing his Grootman spending power to acquire the iconic Pentagon villa on Cape Town’s “billionaire’s row”.

Pentagon pad: DJ Black Coffee buys Clifton villa in record sale

The Grammy award-winning music maestro and producer has forked out a jaw-dropping R157 million for the ultra-luxurious Clifton pad, making it the highest residential sale recorded in South Africa so far this year.

Located in the famously extravagant Nettleton Road, the five-level modernist masterpiece boasts panoramic views of Clifton’s world-famous coastline from every floor, thanks to its striking tiered design.

Black Coffee reportedly bought The Pentagon through Little Ark Holdings, a company registered under his name as sole director. Pictures: Instagram and Supplied

The 49-year-old DJ shares the elite address of his new abode with the likes of Pengilly House – nicknamed the “Iron Man House” for its striking resemblance to the Marvel movie’s Malibu Villa owned by fictional billionaire Tony Stark. Get the picture?

Fit for music royalty: Pentagon villa’s stunning features

The Pentagon was designed by one of South Africa’s most recognisable award-winning architects, Stefan Antoni and is the epitome of architectural drama with a 16-metre heated infinity pool spilling out towards the Atlantic Ocean.

The five-bedroom villa also comes with a private cinema room, glass elevator, state-of-the-art gym, a bespoke Italian kitchen by Assirelli, home office, and steam room… Not to mention a fully integrated sound system for when Grootman feels like having a blast.

DJ Black Coffee’s Clifton villa is situated in the Cape Town suburbs famous Nettleton Road, offering breath-taking views of the Atlantic Ocean and iconic Twelve Apostles. Pictures: Supplied

Take a virtual tour of The Pentagon

If the photos of Black Coffee’s new pad made you stare at your screen in awe, check out the video below…

DJ Black Coffee’s elite fleet

The Pentagon also comes with four garages and eight parking bays. A pivotal feature, considering the fact that Black Coffee’s wheels rival his beats.

The artist recently added a R9.5 million Ferrari 812 GTS to his vast fleet of supercars and luxury rides.

Grootman Black Coffee shows off his Ferrari 812 GTS worth R9 500 000. pic.twitter.com/OVvWT7z1km — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) October 8, 2025

According to CarMag, Black Coffee’s collection also features a Lamborghini Urus, Maserati MC20, Ferrari 458 Speciale, Mercedes-AMG SLS, Bentley Mulsanne, Rolls-Royce Ghost and Spectre model.

DJ Black Coffee parks off in his Sandton home garage. Picture: X

Other gems like a McLaren GT, Bentley Continental GT and Mercedes G-Class highlight his passion for high-performance luxury, often customised to the value of more than R1 million each.

Black Coffee show one of his cars to Cassper Nyovest.. pic.twitter.com/1K3F0ucpg7 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) March 10, 2024

DJ Black Coffee: Man of many homes

Before his Pentagon purchase, Black Coffee’s real estate portfolio already screamed of opulence.

DJ Black Coffee’s Sandton mansion is situated in the exclusive suburb of Sandhurst. Pictures: X

According to Buzz South Africa and SA Rich and Famous, the DJ owns a Sandton mansion, plus a Hallmark House penthouse in Johannesburg and a luxurious LA property in the leafy suburbs – ideal for star-studded collabs.

From township to global stardom: Building a billion-rand legacy from beats

Black Coffee hails from Umlazi in Durban before moving to Umtata’s Ngangelizwe township, where he grew up with his grandmother. While studying music at college formed a three-piece soul band named Shana.

They recorded a few albums and built a local following before Nkosinathi started messing with primitive computer software and recording his own solo stuff.

DJ Black Coffee’s career took flight in the early 2000s. Picture: Facebook/ Black Coffee

Black Coffee’s fortune stems from a trailblazing career which took flight in the early 2000s.

His debut album, Home Brewed, released in 2005, marked the beginning of his meteoric rise to fame, captivating audiences with his unique blend of deep house and soulful melodies with an African touch.

Since then, he has released several critically acclaimed albums and singles, earning him numerous awards and accolades, including multiple South African Music Awards (Samas) and a Grammy Award for Best Dance/ Electronic Album – Subconsciously – in 2022.

WATCH: ‘Origins’ doccie chronicles the story of Black Coffee

Africa’s richest DJ: Black Coffee’s net worth

As Africa’s richest DJ, his 2025 net worth hits $60 million (R1.1 billion), fuelled by his Soulistic Music label, endorsements, gigs across the world and an Ibiza residency (R2 to R4 million each).

DJ Black Coffee continues to make a significant impact on the global house music scene. Picture: Facebook/ Black Coffee

According to Glusea, investments in tech like Yoco and Sweepsouth bolster his portfolio.

High-stakes split: DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali divorce settlement

However, in the light of the recent outcome of his six-year divorce battle, Black Coffee might have to split his Grootman empire with his ex-wife.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and DJ Black Coffee headed for Splitsville in 2019 after eight years of marriage: Pictures: Instagram @enhlembali_ and Facebook/ Black Coffee

In last week landmark ruling, Enhle secured a potentially transformative R500-million payout from the once golden couple’s divorce.

Key court decisions

The Johannesburg High Court’s pivotal decision hinged on the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act. It affirmed the validity of the couple’s 2011 traditional union, automatically placing it in community of property unless altered by a prenuptial agreement beforehand.

Black Coffee’s antenuptial contract, signed just before their civil marriage, was invalidated for being post-marital and lacking proper authorisation.

“This reaffirms the full legal standing of lobola and traditional rites, strengthening protections for women in customary marriages,” legal expert Nthabiseng Molefe told Sunday World.

Enhle Mbali’s financial windfall: What actress stands to gain

The ruling mandates a receiver to value and divide all assets accrued during the marriage, including properties, royalties, and vehicles – potentially handing Enhle half of Black Coffee’s R1.1-billion empire.

Enhle’s speculated R500- to R550-million settlement also includes global royalties from DJ Black Coffee’s Grammy-winning albums.

Spousal maintenance

After the ruling, Enhle’s attorney, Jerry Nkeli, confirmed to IOL: “The customary marriage was declared valid… and Nkosinathi Maphumulo was ordered to pay spousal maintenance.”

DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s civil marriage took place in 2016. Pictures: Instagram

The award-winning actress and fashion designer will receive R67 167 monthly spousal maintenance and R50 000 in child support for their two sons Anesu and Asante, plus coverage for education and medical costs.

Some reports cite lower figures like R15 000 spousal support, but the higher amount aligns with interim applications.

‘I fought for my children’

Enhle – who accused Black Coffee of infidelity during their marriage – celebrated her court victory on Instagram: “I’m so grateful for this ugly journey… I fought for my children, and for the rights of women in South Africa.”