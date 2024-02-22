Johannesburg zoo celebrates ‘donkey years’ with R20 entry special

To make their birthday special, Johannesburg Zoo is dropping its entrance prices to an incredible R20 per person for the entire month of March.

The Johannesburg Zoo, one of South Africa’s most beloved attractions, is turning 120 this year, and to commemorate this milestone, the zoo has planned a series of exciting events and special offers next month.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the wonders of the animal kingdom at a reduced price.

Wild adventures

“Transitioning since 1904 from iron cages with five animals, to currently boasting over 2 000 specimens, in spacious, open and landscaped enclosures – the globally recognised Joburg Zoo has come a long way and remains the most sought-after entry point to view the big five, in any urban centre,” the Zoo said in a statement.

To make their birthday special, Johannesburg Zoo will drop its entrance prices to an incredible R20 per person for the entire month of March.

This remarkable offer allows families and individuals to explore the zoo’s extensive collection of wildlife at an affordable rate.

ALSO READ: National parks to receive a much-needed facelift

Moreover, individuals with March birthdays will receive an extra special treat – free entrance to the zoo from 1 to 29 March.

In addition to the discounted prices and free entrance for March birthdays, Johannesburg Zoo has also planned three exciting events that will add to the celebratory atmosphere.

On 10 March, the zoo will host the “Zoo Trot”, a fun-filled event where participants can enjoy a leisurely walk or jog through the surroundings of the zoo, while observing the magnificent animals.

It is an opportunity for fitness enthusiasts and animal lovers to come together and support the zoo’s conservation efforts.

Additionally, the zoo will host a “Senior Citizens Picnic” on 14 March, this picnic day will feature live music, tours of the zoo and fitness activities.

Zoo birthday

As the pinnacle of the month-long celebration, the “Zoo Birthday” on 21 March promises to be an extraordinary event for visitors of all ages.

Among the zoo’s vast array of animals, there are a few that hold a special place in the hearts of both visitors and staff.

“Birthday-drive safaris will showcase the big five that the Joburg Zoo boasts, particularly the elephants, tigers, cheetahs, rhinos, hippos, anaconda’s and a walk through of the above-ground large freshwater aquarium,” Johannesburg Zoo’s spokesperson Jenny Moodley.

READ MORE: Golden Gate National Park: Preserving the heart and soul of SA’s natural heritage

According to their website, the Joburg Zoo is not only a place of entertainment, but also a centre for animal conservation and education.

“Modern zoos play an important role in environmental conservation. The Johannesburg Zoo is part of a global effort to protect species and ecosystems by reversing negative trends identified on IUCN [International Union for Conservation of Nature] Red Lists,” the website reads.

With various programs and initiatives, the zoo aims to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife preservation and the need for sustainable practices.

Visitors can learn about the zoo’s conservation efforts and contribute to the noble cause of protecting endangered species and their habitats.