Jozi Kota Festival, Stuff Sama Groovist and more happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Johannesburg will host a series of major cultural and lifestyle events this weekend, ranging from music festivals to food and wine experiences.

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Jozi Kota Festival at FNB Stadium

Food lovers will gather at the Jozi Kota Festival at FNB Stadium on 4 October.

The event runs from 10:00 until midnight and will feature a wide variety of kota dishes from across the city.

The festival will also feature live performances from local artists, including DJ Maphorisa, Fifi Cooper, Kabza De Small, Sjava, Lwa Ndlunkulu, Big Zulu, and more.

HELLO OCTOBER 😍 ITS JOZI KOTA FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND ‼️FNB STADIUM 📍

CHAPTERS ALBUM IS OUT

YouthX Festival at Constitution Hill

The YouthX Festival, known as YX25, returns to Constitution Hill on 4 October under the theme “Dreams Don’t Sleep.”.

The festival will include the YouthX Awards, where ten young South Africans will be recognised for their achievements. One winner will be crowned the 2025 YouthX Awards winner.

The line-up features DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, Shekinah, Shamiso, Sun-El Musician and Nasty C. DJ 1D and Omagoqa will also perform, with Primo9Teen and Lula Odiba hosting.

Nedbank, the festival’s main sponsor, stated that the event aims to provide young people with a platform to showcase their talents.

“Through YX25, we continue to honour the energy and excellence of South Africa’s youth, those who refuse to sleep on their visions,” said John Makgato, Nedbank’s Head of Youth Segment Strategy and Client Value Proposition.

Youth. Culture. Passion. YX25 is a movement belonging to every voice that dreams loud. Imagine DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Nasty C and many more delivering beats that echo your ambition. We’ll also be naming the YouthX Award winners.



Tickets are flying fast. Get yours for R99

Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival

The Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival will take place at The Wanderers Club on 4 and 5 October.

Visitors will be able to sample wines from some of South Africa’s leading producers.

Each ticket includes 20 wine-tasting tokens and a glass. Prices range from R300 for general access to R325 for an add-on picnic bag.

Additional tasting rooms and mixology sessions will also be available.

Hey Jozi! Taste your way through some of SA’s top wine producers – many of them from ⭐️Stellenbosch ⭐️ – during the Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival at The Wanderers Club on 4 & 5 October. Info 👉 https://t.co/LyZo0mcFye pic.twitter.com/v2LffnHCLf — Stellenbosch Wine Routes (@StellWineRoute) October 2, 2025

Stuff Sama Groovist

Stuff Sama Groovist will take place on 4 October from 12:00 at Kwa Lichaba in Soweto.

The event will feature DJs, live performances and dance music. Tickets cost between R50 and R100.

