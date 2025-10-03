Jozi Kota Festival, Stuff Sama Groovist and more happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Johannesburg will host a series of exciting events this weekend.
Johannesburg will host a series of major cultural and lifestyle events this weekend, ranging from music festivals to food and wine experiences.
Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend
Jozi Kota Festival at FNB Stadium
Food lovers will gather at the Jozi Kota Festival at FNB Stadium on 4 October.
The event runs from 10:00 until midnight and will feature a wide variety of kota dishes from across the city.
The festival will also feature live performances from local artists, including DJ Maphorisa, Fifi Cooper, Kabza De Small, Sjava, Lwa Ndlunkulu, Big Zulu, and more.
YouthX Festival at Constitution Hill
The YouthX Festival, known as YX25, returns to Constitution Hill on 4 October under the theme “Dreams Don’t Sleep.”.
The festival will include the YouthX Awards, where ten young South Africans will be recognised for their achievements. One winner will be crowned the 2025 YouthX Awards winner.
The line-up features DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, Shekinah, Shamiso, Sun-El Musician and Nasty C. DJ 1D and Omagoqa will also perform, with Primo9Teen and Lula Odiba hosting.
Nedbank, the festival’s main sponsor, stated that the event aims to provide young people with a platform to showcase their talents.
“Through YX25, we continue to honour the energy and excellence of South Africa’s youth, those who refuse to sleep on their visions,” said John Makgato, Nedbank’s Head of Youth Segment Strategy and Client Value Proposition.
Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival
The Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival will take place at The Wanderers Club on 4 and 5 October.
Visitors will be able to sample wines from some of South Africa’s leading producers.
Each ticket includes 20 wine-tasting tokens and a glass. Prices range from R300 for general access to R325 for an add-on picnic bag.
Additional tasting rooms and mixology sessions will also be available.
Stuff Sama Groovist
Stuff Sama Groovist will take place on 4 October from 12:00 at Kwa Lichaba in Soweto.
The event will feature DJs, live performances and dance music. Tickets cost between R50 and R100.
