‘RHOD’ star Londie London adds festival director to her CV

South African musician, model and songwriter Londie London is making big strides in her career, despite going through a turbulent time in her personal life.

The Real Housewives of Durban star confirmed last week, that her relationship with the father of her children, Hlubi Nkosi, is over.

The reasons for the couple’s split is still unknown as the musician didn’t go into any details about the break-up, merely stating that she and Hlubi are not together anymore and that he is free to date whoever wants.

This statement came after the songwriter received several DM’s presumably about the fact the father of her children was seen with another woman.

Londie London’s new business venture

In a statement on Thursday morning, it was announced that the reality tv star will be hosting the Evolve Festival taking place in Witbank in November.

With elements of art, food, fashion and music is said to be the first of its kind in Witbank.

The festival taking place on 12 and 13 November, will shine a spotlight on some of South Africa’s leading entertainers and local artists headlining the stage such as Sjava, K.O, DBN Gogo, Amaroto and DJ Moscow to name a few.

Mzansi’s not-so favourite Idols SA judge at the moment, Somizi will be the host of the festival.

Commenting about her new business venture, Londie said that she feels empowered that all the elements she loves and appreciates about art and music can be incorporated into one experience. “It all represents different parts of Londie London,’’ the actress said.

What you need to know about Evolve Festival

The Evolve festival aims to enhance the local image of eMalahleni and will also assist in marketing SMME businesses and upcoming artists.

When: 12 and 13 November 2022

Where: The Ridge Dome, Witbank, Mpumalanga

Tickets:

Daytime Pass tickets from 9am to 6pm – R150 Daytime Kiddies Pass for 13 kiddies all access gaming area – R200 Concert Pass General Access from 6am to 2pm – R250 Concert Pass VIP Access from 6pm to 2pm – R400

Visit evolvefest.com for more info.