Could you be the next Miss SA? Entries open next week

The Miss South Africa (SA) pageant has established itself for decades as one of the year’s prestige events, making our beauty queens known across the world and for aspiring entrants, it’s a dream to win the competition.

Miss SA announced on Thursday they are in the works to looking for the next woman to follow in the footsteps of the current Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri.

Over the past several years, names such as Zozibini Tunzi, Demi-Leigh-Tebow, Rolene Strauss and Shudufhadzo Musiḓa have shaken up the pageant world by winning international titles such as Miss World and Miss Universe.

However, the past winners have also broken beauty standards such as Zozi’s short hair to Shudu’s bold look.

Miss SA 2023

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa, said in a statement: “We have become known on the global scene as ‘pageant disruptors’. We constantly strive to keep the competition relevant and fresh and we believe our fans are going to be delighted and excited with what we’ve come up with this year.

Entries for Miss South Africa 2023 will open on Monday, 13 March, at 3pm.

The pageant says prospective entrants can look forward to “several new additions to this year’s competition” which will be announced concurrently with the opening of the applications.

Hinting at what the changes may be, Weil said: “I like to think of it as ‘pageantry revolutionised”.

More details of what entrants will need to do to enter will be published on Monday, 13 March.

International women’s day

Current Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri spent International Women’s Day her home province, Limpopo.

The organisation wrote: “In celebration of International Women’s Day @ndavi.nokerii returned to her home province, Limpopo and visited Gavaza Primary School and Phangasasa High School.

“In partnership with @Forevernew and @Imbumbafoundation through their @caring4girls programme, @ndavi.nokerii shared pearls of wisdom with the learners and distributed 2 100 sanitary pads to over 300 girls.

“Our Miss South Africa aims to continue to reduce the impact of period poverty as a barrier to girls’ education and reaching more young girls through the #GiveWitheGrace initiative and @forevernew_sa,” they concluded.